RenX Enterprises Corp.: RenX Enterprises Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue of $4.49 Million, Up 27.6% Year Over Year

Third consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth, with gross margin expanding to 34.3%; Microtec mill construction complete, with first substrate production targeted for January 2027 supporting a targeted path to Compost Sales segment breakeven in the first half of 2027

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ:RENX) ("RenX" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Revenue grew sequentially for the third consecutive quarter to $4.49 million, gross margin reached its highest level of the year, and the Logistics segment posted its third consecutive quarter of operating profitability, as the Company completed construction of the Microtec mill, which is expected to begin producing engineered growing media in January 2027.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Record consolidated revenue of $4.49 million, up 5.4% sequentially and 27.6% over the third quarter of 2025, the third consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth in 2026 ($3.96 million in the first quarter; $4.26 million in the second); revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was $12.70 million.

of $4.49 million, up 5.4% sequentially and 27.6% over the third quarter of 2025, the third consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth in 2026 ($3.96 million in the first quarter; $4.26 million in the second); revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was $12.70 million. Gross profit of $1.54 million, up 13.2% sequentially, at a 34.3% gross margin, the Company's highest of 2026 and its third consecutive quarter above 30%.

of $1.54 million, up 13.2% sequentially, at a 34.3% gross margin, the Company's highest of 2026 and its third consecutive quarter above 30%. Net loss of $8.7 million, compared with $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2026. The quarter included $5.7 million of interest expense, of which approximately $4.1 million was non-cash amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. Net loss per share was $(3.27).

of $8.7 million, compared with $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2026. The quarter included $5.7 million of interest expense, of which approximately $4.1 million was non-cash amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. Net loss per share was $(3.27). EBITDA improved for the second consecutive quarter, to $(2.3) million from $(4.4) million in the second quarter and $(7.2) million in the first quarter of 2026, a 68% improvement from the first quarter to the third; Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.2) million in the third quarter, compared with $(1.9) million in the second quarter and $(1.6) million in the first quarter (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below).

improved for the second consecutive quarter, to $(2.3) million from $(4.4) million in the second quarter and $(7.2) million in the first quarter of 2026, a 68% improvement from the first quarter to the third; Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.2) million in the third quarter, compared with $(1.9) million in the second quarter and $(1.6) million in the first quarter (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below). Logistics segment : record revenue of $3.40 million, gross margin of 25.3% (up from 21.7% in the second quarter), and operating income of $0.42 million, up 61% sequentially and the segment's third consecutive quarter of operating profitability.

: record revenue of $3.40 million, gross margin of 25.3% (up from 21.7% in the second quarter), and operating income of $0.42 million, up 61% sequentially and the segment's third consecutive quarter of operating profitability. Compost Sales segment : revenue of $1.09 million, up 3.9% sequentially, at a 62.1% gross margin; operating loss narrowed 16% to $(0.77) million.

: revenue of $1.09 million, up 3.9% sequentially, at a 62.1% gross margin; operating loss narrowed 16% to $(0.77) million. Cash of $0.2 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $54 thousand at December 31, 2025.

of $0.2 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $54 thousand at December 31, 2025. Stockholders' equity of $4.0 million at September 30, 2026.

of $4.0 million at September 30, 2026. Microtec mill program: construction and installation complete at Myakka City, with approximately $1.8 million of the approximately $2.0 million program invested through September 30, 2026; energization expected before year-end 2026 and first substrate production targeted for January 2027.

"RenX grew revenue every quarter of 2026, expanded gross margin to its best level of the year, and delivered a third straight profitable quarter in Logistics. That is fundamental growth, quarter after quarter, generated by operations," said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises Corp. "And the platform that produced it is about to get a new engine. Construction of the Microtec mill is complete, first production is targeted for January, and in 2027 the feedstock we already receive at Myakka City begins leaving the facility as engineered growing media: locally produced, at the source of the feedstock, while freight costs keep raising the delivered price of substrate shipped into Florida from out of state."

Third Quarter 2026 Results

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $4.49 million, up 5.4% from $4.26 million in the second quarter of 2026 and 27.6% from $3.52 million in the third quarter of 2025. Revenue growth in the third quarter was driven by higher hauling volumes in the Logistics segment and continued demand for compost, soils and mulch products in the Compost Sales segment.

Gross profit was $1.54 million, up 13.2% sequentially, at a gross margin of 34.3%. Gross margin has held above 30% in every quarter of 2026 and expanded in the third quarter even as volumes grew. For the first nine months of 2026, gross profit was $4.23 million at a 33.3% gross margin.

Operating loss was $3.0 million, essentially flat with the second quarter on 5.4% higher revenue. Net loss was $8.7 million, or $(3.27) per share, compared with a net loss of $8.0 million, or $(3.08) per share, in the second quarter of 2026 and $9.3 million, or $(4.87) per share, in the first quarter of 2026, a 7% reduction from the first quarter to the third. The sequential change was driven entirely by interest expense of $5.7 million, of which approximately $4.1 million was non-cash amortization of debt discount and issuance costs associated with the Company's 2026 financings. Interest expense and depreciation and amortization, which together totaled $6.4 million, represented approximately 73% of the third quarter net loss.

EBITDA improved for the second consecutive quarter, to $(2.3) million from $(4.4) million in the second quarter and $(7.2) million in the first quarter of 2026, a 68% improvement from the first quarter to the third, reflecting growing revenue, expanding gross margin and the absence of the derivative and settlement charges recorded in the first half. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes those charges, was $(2.2) million in the third quarter, compared with $(1.9) million in the second quarter and $(1.6) million in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting higher corporate and public-company expenses, which more than offset improved results in both operating segments. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for definitions and reconciliations.

Segment Results

Logistics. Logistics revenue was $3.40 million, up 5.9% sequentially, with hauling revenue of $3.23 million, up 5.7%, reflecting route density and contracted volumes added over the course of 2026. Gross margin expanded to 25.3% from 21.7% in the second quarter, and operating income rose 61% sequentially to $0.42 million, the segment's third consecutive quarter of operating profitability.

Compost Sales. Compost Sales revenue was $1.09 million, up 3.9% sequentially, at a 62.1% gross margin, and the segment's operating loss narrowed 16% to $(0.77) million. The segment's gross margin above 60% reflects the unit economics of the Myakka City platform at its current scale; the Microtec mill described below is designed to expand the volume and range of products that platform can sell into higher-value end markets beginning in 2027.

Microtec Mill Program Update

Construction and installation of the Microtec mill at the Company's permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida was completed in late October 2026. Remaining steps to bring the mill online are electrical energization, installation of the fire suppression system and commissioning. The Company's electrical plans are being stamped by its electrical engineer in support of the electrical permit application, and the Company expects the mill to be energized before the end of 2026, with first substrate production targeted for January 2027 and a phased ramp of production volumes planned through the first half of 2027.

Through September 30, 2026, the Company had invested approximately $1.8 million of the approximately $2.0 million total program budget, with approximately $1.7 million capitalized on the balance sheet. The Company believes the mill will be the only installation of its kind in Florida.

The mill is manufacturer-rated at a throughput of up to 10 tons per hour. Actual production volumes will depend on feedstock mix, moisture content, operating schedule and the results of commissioning, and the Company's initial 2027 production plan contemplates a phased, single-shift ramp well below rated capacity, leaving substantial headroom to scale output as demand develops. The Company expects to begin reporting substrate production and ramp metrics with its fourth quarter and full year 2026 results, which the Company expects to report following first production.

The mill is designed to precisely size, refine and condition organic inputs already aggregated at Myakka City into engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications for the horticultural market. Florida's nursery and horticulture industry today relies substantially on growing media produced out of state and transported into the region, and rising freight costs continue to increase the delivered cost of those products. RenX intends to produce substrate locally, at the source of its feedstock, pairing manufactured-product margins with the Company's existing inbound material flows.

Fiscal 2027 Outlook

2026 established the trajectory: revenue up every quarter, gross margin above 30% throughout, a profitable Logistics segment, net loss reduced 7% and EBITDA improved 68% from the first quarter to the third (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below). The Company's objective for 2027 is to repeat that pattern at larger scale and add a new revenue engine to it. With the Microtec mill moving from construction to commissioning, fiscal 2027 is expected to be the Company's first year of manufactured substrate revenue, a product line that did not exist in any prior period.

The mill will change the revenue model at Myakka City. Today the platform earns revenue twice on the material it handles: fees on inbound material received from third-party tree services, landscape companies and haulers, and sales of bulk compost, soils and mulch on the way out. Substrate will add a third, higher-value layer by converting a portion of that same feedstock, already received and already on site, into engineered growing media that management expects to carry higher price points per yard than the Company's bulk products. Because the input material and the processing platform are already in place, management expects incremental substrate revenue to carry manufactured-product margins. The market the mill addresses is substantial: Florida's greenhouse, nursery and floriculture industry supports more than $4 billion in annual sales statewide, according to UF/IFAS, and is today supplied substantially by growing media produced out of state and freighted into the region.

Management's operating priorities for 2027 are:

Commission the Microtec mill and ramp substrate production through the first half of 2027, with substrate expected to become the Company's highest-gross-margin product line as volumes scale;

Accelerate Compost Sales segment revenue growth on the substrate ramp and reach operating cash flow breakeven in the segment during the first half of 2027, supported by a focused cost and fleet optimization program at Myakka City, converting the segment from an investment phase into a self-funding operation;

Advance sales of the Company's legacy real estate assets, including the previously announced agreement by the Norman Berry joint venture, in which the Company holds a 50% interest, to sell the Norman Berry property for $2.6 million, which, if completed, would convert non-core real estate into non-dilutive funding for the Myakka City platform (Closing remains subject to the conditions described in the Company's August 2026 announcement).

Achieving these objectives will require additional capital, which may not be available on acceptable terms, if at all. There is no guarantee we will be successful in raising capital outside of our current sources. In addition, under the purchase agreements from our recent private placement offerings, we are subject to certain restrictive covenants that may make it difficult for us to procure additional financing. We expect that we will need additional future financing which may not be available on acceptable terms, if at all.

The Company's breakeven target is a forward-looking statement and a forward-looking non-GAAP objective; see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Summary Consolidated Results (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Q3 2026 Q2 2026 9M 2026 Revenue 4,485 4,256 12,699 Cost of revenue (2,949 ) (2,898 ) (8,473 ) Gross profit 1,536 1,357 4,226 Gross margin 34.3 % 31.9 % 33.3 % Operating expenses (4,545 ) (4,353 ) (13,000 ) Operating loss (3,009 ) (2,996 ) (8,774 ) Interest expense (5,661 ) (2,809 ) (9,802 ) Other income (expense), net (21 ) (2,214 ) (7,463 ) Net loss (8,690 ) (8,019 ) (26,039 ) Net loss per share $ (3.27 ) $ (3.08 ) $ (10.86 ) Weighted average shares 2,658,142 2,602,490 2,398,591

Other income (expense), net for the nine months includes the first-quarter change in fair value of derivative liability and loss on settlement of derivative liability of $(5,150) and losses on exchanges of debt obligations of $(2,248). Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 2026 9M 2026 Net loss (8,690 ) (8,019 ) (9,329 ) (26,039 ) Interest expense 5,661 2,809 1,332 9,802 Depreciation 474 555 553 1,583 Amortization 251 251 251 754 EBITDA (2,304 ) (4,403 ) (7,193 ) (13,900 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability and loss on settlement of derivative liability - - 5,150 5,150 Loss on exchange of debt obligations 33 2,215 - 2,248 Advisory fee and settlement-related expenses - - 458 458 Issuance of stock for services 43 179 - 222 (Gain) loss on sale of equipment, net (14 ) 80 - 66 Adjusted EBITDA (2,243 ) (1,930 ) (1,585 ) (5,757 )

Totals may not foot due to rounding. Advisory fee and settlement-related expenses consist of a $257.5 thousand advisory fee, a $150.0 thousand litigation settlement accrual and a $50.0 thousand litigation settlement payment.

Segment Results (Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

Logistics Q3 Logistics Q2 Compost Q3 Compost Q2 Revenue 3,395 3,207 1,090 1,049 Gross profit 859 695 677 663 Gross margin 25.3 % 21.7 % 62.1 % 63.2 % Operating income (loss) 416 258 (766 ) (917 )

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted for the items identified in the reconciliation tables above, which management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance. These measures are presented as supplements to, and should not be considered substitutes for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measures, including net loss, which is presented first in this release. The Company's non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. No income tax effect has been applied to the adjustments because the Company recorded no income tax expense in the periods presented.

Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they facilitate period-over-period comparison of the Company's operating performance by excluding the effects of the Company's capital structure (interest expense, including non-cash amortization of debt discount and issuance costs) and non-cash depreciation and amortization, and, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, items that management does not consider indicative of core operating performance: the change in fair value and loss on settlement of a derivative liability, losses on exchanges of debt obligations, an advisory fee and settlement-related expenses, non-cash stock issued for services, and gains and losses on sales of equipment. Management also uses these measures for internal planning and budgeting purposes and in its reporting to the Company's board of directors.

The Company's target of reaching operating cash flow breakeven in the Compost Sales segment is a forward-looking non-GAAP objective. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of this forward-looking measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amounts of the reconciling items, including the timing of substrate revenue, working capital changes and capital expenditures at the segment level. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's future GAAP results.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company's platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach will allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX's core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking, including statements regarding the timing of the energization, commissioning and first production of the Microtec mill; the expected ramp of substrate production during 2027; the Company's target of reaching operating cash flow breakeven in its Compost Sales segment during the first half of 2027; expected demand for and market acceptance of locally produced growing media; the Company's cost and fleet optimization initiatives; the Company's strategy of monetizing legacy real estate assets, including the expected closing of the sale of the Norman Berry property, to fund its core processing platform; and the Company's liquidity position. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the timing and outcome of the electrical permit application, energization, installation of the fire suppression system and commissioning of the Microtec mill, including construction, contractor, utility interconnection, permitting, inspection and integration risks, and the possibility that testing identifies deficiencies requiring repair, modification or delay; the performance of the mill once energized, including actual production volumes, which will depend on feedstock mix, moisture content, operating schedule and the results of commissioning; the suitability of Myakka City feedstock for producing engineered substrate meeting customer specifications; the cost of producing engineered substrate, the prices the Company is able to obtain for it, and market acceptance of engineered growing media and bulk materials products, including by Florida growers that currently source growing media from outside the state; changes in freight costs and competitive conditions; the Company's ability to execute its cost and fleet optimization program and to achieve operating cash flow breakeven in the Compost Sales segment on the anticipated timeline or at all; the Company's ability to retain existing logistics customers and contracts, add route density and contracted hauling volumes, and recruit and retain qualified commercial drivers; the Company's ability to secure sufficient feedstock and transportation for its Myakka City operations on acceptable terms, including from third parties; the risk that the conditions to closing the sale of the Norman Berry property are not satisfied, that the sale does not close on the anticipated timeline or at all, or that the proceeds available to the Company, which holds a 50% interest in the joint venture that owns the property, are less than anticipated; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital, to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms or at all, including in light of restrictive covenants under the purchase agreements for its recent private placement offerings, to satisfy, extend or refinance debt maturities, and to continue as a going concern; dilution and cash payment obligations that may result from conversions of the Company's outstanding convertible notes and preferred stock; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards; the Company's reliance on third-party technologies and partners, including its Microtec licensor, contractors and regional electric utility; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; the risk that non-GAAP objectives, including segment-level operating cash flow breakeven and continued EBITDA improvement, are not achieved; general economic and market conditions; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

For Media and IR inquiries please contact:

info@renxent.com

SOURCE: RenX Enterprises Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/renx-enterprises-reports-record-third-quarter-revenue-of-4.49-million-up-27.6-year-over-1251599