CVS Health: MinuteClinic Is Helping Connect More Americans To Care

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Key points

Long waits, rising out-of-pocket costs and primary care shortages can make it difficult for people to get the care they need.

MinuteClinic helps expand access through neighborhood clinics, primary care, virtual care and services supporting weight management and chronic conditions.

MinuteClinic offers affordable cash-pay options with upfront pricing, including $89 virtual care visits and $29 digital weight-loss visits.

For many American families, getting health care can be harder than it should be. Long waits for primary care appointments, high deductibles and a fragmented system can cause people to delay care or navigate complex health needs on their own.

Retail health is helping address these challenges by making care more affordable, accessible and convenient. MinuteClinic, the medical clinic inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, meets those needs through same-day care, transparent pricing and convenient in-person, virtual and digital care options.

Expanding access to affordable care

Cost and convenience remain significant barriers to care. More Americans are facing higher out-of-pocket costs. Roughly 4 in 10 privately insured adults are enrolled in high-deductible health plans, according to a CDC report on health care coverage and costs.1

Patients are increasingly seeking care options that are easier to access and more affordable. Retail clinics are meeting that need. In fact, two-thirds of retail clinic users say they return because of the convenience and cost savings, according to research on the growing role of retail health clinics.2

"Retail health is becoming an important resource in communities for those facing long wait times and limited availability of care," said Jon Thiboutot, President, Retail Health, CVS Health. "Many people think of MinuteClinic for coughs, colds and flu, but we offer much more, including preventive care, primary care, women's health services and weight-loss support."

For example, patients experiencing common illnesses can connect with a board-certified provider through MinuteClinic Virtual Care, available nationwide 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays. Patients can access care with or without insurance, and an upfront $89 cash-pay option is available.

Retail health also extends beyond routine sick care. MinuteClinic supports needs including weight management and chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart health. Through a $29 digital weight-loss visit, eligible patients can connect with a licensed clinician who can evaluate whether GLP-1 treatment may be appropriate for their needs. Those who begin treatment can continue working with MinuteClinic providers for follow-up care, medication adjustments and ongoing support.

"With the growing demand for weight management and support managing conditions like diabetes and heart health, MinuteClinic offers clinically appropriate, provider-guided care," said David Fairchild, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Retail Health, CVS Health. "Patients can access in-person or virtual visits, and even receive care through secure messaging, all with the attention of qualified providers to create tailored treatment plans and connect to specialized care when needed."

Helping close the primary care gap

Primary care plays an important role in preventive care, wellness visits and the long-term management of health conditions. Yet many communities do not have enough providers to meet the need.

More than 100 million Americans live in a federally designated primary care shortage area, according to federal data on primary care provider shortages.3 Nationally, new patients wait an average of 31 days for a primary care appointment, a 19% increase since 2022.4

MinuteClinic is helping create another option for eligible patients seeking ongoing care. Adults can access primary care at more than 65% of MinuteClinic locations across 17 states and Washington, D.C., through affiliations with payers and health systems.

Early results show how convenient access can help patients reconnect with their health. Since launching adult primary care in 2024, 60% of MinuteClinic primary care patients have returned for a wellness exam within six to eight weeks. In addition, 15% of acute-care patients have chosen to establish primary care with MinuteClinic.

Whether patients visit their local MinuteClinic or connect virtually, these options can provide an easier way to enter or reenter the health care system and establish an ongoing connection to care.

Creating new ways to receive care

Virtual care is becoming an established part of the health care system. The global telehealth market is projected to grow from $140.7 billion in 2025 to $403.2 billion by 2034, according to research on the growth of the telehealth market.5

New digital options can make access even more convenient. This option allows patients to seek care for common conditions without taking time away from work or other responsibilities.

Patients in select states can now use Care Consult, MinuteClinic's $29 option for receiving care digitally without a visit for conditions including urinary tract infections, sinus infections, acne and pink eye, as well as weight management. Patients answer a series of questions online, and a licensed provider reviews every case and develops an appropriate treatment plan that is sent to the patient. If further evaluation is needed, patients are connected to a higher level of care.

Care that fits people's lives

As health care costs rise and people have to face longer waits for appointments, retail health is helping more people access quality care that fits their schedules and budgets. By combining neighborhood clinics, virtual care, primary care and new digital options, MinuteClinic is making it easier for patients to get the care they need, when and where they need it.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit MinuteClinic.com or download the CVS Health app.

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/minuteclinic-is-helping-connect-more-americans-to-care-1235697