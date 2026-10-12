Medical Care Technologies Inc. Reports Strong Internal Technical Evaluation Results for Wound Monitoring Application

Image-Quality Pass Rate of 84%, Boundary Stability of 87% and Sequential Alignment Completion of 91% on Controlled Captures as Models Continue Training

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today published updated internal technical evaluation results for its MDCE Wound Monitoring application on the Company's corporate website.

The full summary is available at https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com.

This release fulfills the Company's October 7 announcement that a public technical summary would be posted on October 12. The results cover three model layers under active training. They are internal evaluation metrics from the Company's multi-phase testing protocol on controlled sequential smartphone captures. They are not clinical study results, not a measure of clinical efficacy, and not a claim of diagnostic or therapeutic performance.

Image-quality scoring

In the latest internal pass, successive captures were scored for focus, distance consistency, lighting and framing before any comparison was attempted. 84% of controlled sequential captures met the Company's internal usability threshold and advanced to comparison. Frames below threshold - typically from motion blur, extreme distance or inconsistent lighting - were held out. The operational result is that the workflow can reject unusable input rather than force a comparison on a poor frame.

Wound-boundary segmentation

On frames that passed the quality filter, the model was evaluated for edge definition and area organization of the visible wound region across successive captures of the same site. Internal scoring showed 87% boundary stability on usable sequences, with reduced drift relative to the prior internal cycle when lighting and distance remained within the usable range. Segmentation remains sensitive to partial occlusion and low-contrast edges, which are active training targets.

Longitudinal comparison

Where two or more usable frames of the same site were available, the platform attempted alignment for side-by-side visual review. The internal alignment completion rate on multi-frame usable sequences was 91%. Sequential smartphone images that clear the quality filter can be organized for change-over-time visual review. This is a workflow finding, not a clinical finding.

The models remain in continuous training. Subsequent cycles are intended to increase the share of everyday user-captured sequences that clear the quality gate on the first attempt and to tighten segmentation on low-contrast edges.

The commercial context is large. The Company has previously cited the chronic wound care market as exceeding $20 billion annually and projected to surpass $30 billion by 2030, driven by diabetes, aging populations and the cost of late intervention. MDCE is building a monitoring workflow for that market. It is not claiming regulatory clearance, a launched device or measured clinical outcomes.

"These are the internal numbers we said we would publish," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Eighty-four percent of controlled captures cleared the quality gate. Boundary stability on usable sequences was 87 percent. Alignment completed on 91 percent of multi-frame usable sequences. The models are still training, and the next cycle is already aimed at everyday capture conditions. Investors can see the technical progress on the corporate site."

The wound-monitoring application remains in development. It has not received regulatory clearance and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, wound care, or evaluation by a qualified healthcare provider. Any concerning change in a wound should be reviewed by a licensed clinician. The metrics reported above are internal technical evaluation results, not clinical efficacy results.

Medical Care Technologies continues Melanoma Scan Beta volunteer-image review, StrainScan Pro enterprise demonstrations, Snapshot Recipes consumer activity, and subsidiary operations at Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding model training and future evaluation cycles. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-reports-strong-internal-tec-1235637