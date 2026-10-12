Nexus Legal Group Launches National Rideshare Sexual Assault Case Acquisition Program for Plaintiff Law Firms

Program delivers screened leads or signed cases for Uber and Lyft sexual assault matters, built around firm-defined criteria, monthly volume and pricing

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Nexus Legal Group, a legal marketing and consulting company serving plaintiff law firms, today announced the launch of its Rideshare Sexual Assault Case Acquisition Program. The program provides law firms with screened leads or signed cases involving sexual assault connected to Uber or Lyft rides, organized for attorney review and matched to each firm's own screening criteria.

Youtube video for Rideshare

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aqpc0stFuQY

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for rideshare litigation. As of October 1, 2026, 4,916 cases were pending in In re: Uber Technologies, Inc., Passenger Sexual Assault Litigation (MDL No. 3084) in the Northern District of California. Federal juries returned plaintiff verdicts in the first two bellwether trials in 2026, and Uber settled the third bellwether on October 2, 2026, shortly before opening statements. No global settlement has been announced.

"The rideshare sexual assault litigation has reached the point where file quality separates cases," said Robert Parker, Managing Partner of Nexus Legal Group. "Firms do not need more noise. They need survivors who were connected with care, files that clearly identify the platform and the trip, and a program that matches their criteria at the volume they can handle. That is what we built."

A Focused Scope

The program is limited to sexual assault connected to Uber or Lyft rides. It does not include rideshare accident claims or harassment-only matters, allowing participating firms to focus attorney time on the cases they intend to evaluate.

Two Service Models

Participating firms choose the model that fits their operation:

Leads: screened inquiries matching firm criteria, delivered for the firm's own intake team.

screened inquiries matching firm criteria, delivered for the firm's own intake team. Signed cases: executed engagement or retainer packages submitted for attorney review and acceptance.

Firms may use one model or both, and set their own screening criteria, target monthly volume and pricing structure.

Survivor-Paced, Attorney-Ready Files

The program uses a survivor-paced intake approach that allows survivors to set the speed and depth of the conversation. Files are organized around the information attorneys need for initial evaluation, including:

Whether the ride was booked through Uber or Lyft.

Whether the survivor booked on their own account or rode on another person's booking.

Trip date and general location.

Available trip receipts or app records.

Reports made and the information the survivor chooses to share.

Attorney Control

All case acceptance, conflict and representation decisions remain with the receiving law firm. Nexus Legal Group is a marketing and consulting company and does not provide legal services or guarantee case eligibility, liability or recovery.

"Survivors deserve to be heard at their own pace, and firms deserve files they can act on," Parker added. "Those goals work together. A respectful process builds stronger client relationships for what may be a long litigation timeline."

Availability

The Rideshare Sexual Assault Case Acquisition Program is available nationwide to plaintiff law firms. Firms interested in criteria, monthly volume and pricing may contact Nexus Legal Group at team@nexuslegal.group or 855-925-1035 or use our calendar to setup a convenient time to call https://calendly.com/nexuslegalgroup

About Nexus Legal Group

Nexus Legal Group is a legal marketing and consulting company that helps plaintiff law firms grow focused, well-documented case portfolios through national acquisition programs, intake support and compliance-oriented marketing. Nexus Legal Group is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Learn more at nexuslegal.group.

Media Contact

Robert Parker

Nexus Legal Group

rob@nexuslegal.group

855-925-1035

SOURCE: Nexus Legal Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexus-legal-group-launches-national-rideshare-sexual-assault-cas-1235696