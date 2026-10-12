MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Technology venture holding company Remergify is driving new momentum across its digital portfolio with the launch and expansion of AffordableTelehealthPlan.com (ATP), a direct, membership-based virtual care ecosystem designed to circumvent conventional health insurance bottlenecks.

The platform's expansion arrives as digital health and venture investors shift away from customer acquisition cost (CAC)-heavy DTC brands, redirecting capital toward transparent, asset-light "Telehealth-as-a-Service" (TaaS) infrastructure. By unbundling routine clinical care from high-deductible insurance plans, Remergify is capturing demand from gig-economy workers, small business owners, and wellness consumers seeking transparent pricing for high-demand therapies.

The Market Friction: The High-Deductible Trap

For tens of millions of Americans, traditional health insurance has become cost-prohibitive:

--Monthly commercial premiums routinely exceed $600-$800, yet high deductibles prevent consumers from receiving low-cost everyday care.

--Prior authorization denials and copay barriers frequently stall access to metabolic treatments, routine blood panels, and preventative longevity care.

AffordableTelehealthPlan.com addresses this structural gap by decoupling routine physician care from emergency coverage. Operating on a flat-rate, cash-membership model ($40/month or transparent annual memberships), members gain around-the-clock access to U.S.-licensed physicians, diagnostic lab panels, and home-delivered pharmaceuticals without insurance claims or hidden fees.

High-Yield Clinical Catalog: GLP-1s and Peptides

Rather than limiting its scope to acute urgent care, Remergify has aligned ATP with high-demand outpatient verticals:

--All-Inclusive GLP-1 Starter Kits: Bundled physician evaluations, annual program access, and genuine Semaglutide ($211 starter) and Tirzepatide ($283 starter) supplies with direct-to-door delivery.

--Performance & Longevity Peptides: Legitimate, clinical-grade alternatives that divert consumer demand away from the unregulated "gray market" of research chemicals.

--Biomarker Diagnostics: CLIA-certified blood testing and preventative screenings reviewed directly by board-certified clinicians.

Why Investors Have an Appetite for the Model Venture and growth investors are prioritizing platforms like Remergify's ATP for three specific reasons:

1. High-Margin Cash Flows Without Insurance Overhead: By eliminating billing departments, clearinghouses, and delayed insurance reimbursements, ATP operates with software-like collection cycles and predictable, recurring subscription revenue.

2. Defensible Regulatory Architecture: The platform leverages compliant MSO-PC structures and licensed 503A/503B pharmacy networks, shielding the business from regulatory friction while maintaining clinical compliance across state lines.

3. Turnkey B2B Scalability: Built under the Remergify asset framework, ATP's underlying intake and fulfillment infrastructure can be integrated directly by independent affinity groups, gyms, and wellness operators looking to offer prescription-grade benefits to their audiences.

About Remergify, Inc.

Remergify is a technology holding company developing and scaling a portfolio of vertical software ventures across healthtech, digital identity, and compliance infrastructure. Built on durable digital assets designed for long-term utility, Remergify projects include AffordableTelehealthPlan.com and specialized enterprise verification platforms.

For more information, visit: www.remergify.com or www.affordabletelehealthplan.com

Contact:

Stuart Fine

CEO

Stuart@remergify.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/remergify-accelerates-virtual-care-strategy-why-investors-and-markets-are-back-1235700