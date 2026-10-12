Nexus Legal Group Launches National Roblox Exploitation and Abuse Case Acquisition Program for Plaintiff Law Firms

Family-led program delivers screened leads or signed cases for child sexual exploitation, grooming and abuse connected to Roblox as MDL 3166 approaches a key arbitration hearing

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Nexus Legal Group, a legal marketing and consulting company serving plaintiff law firms, today announced the launch of its national Roblox Exploitation and Abuse Case Acquisition Program. The program provides law firms with screened leads or signed cases involving child sexual exploitation, grooming and abuse connected to the Roblox platform, with intake conducted through parents and legal guardians and files organized for attorney review.

Roblox Youtube video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70p8TZt42NU

The program launches as federal litigation enters a critical phase. In re: Roblox Corporation Child Sexual Exploitation and Assault Litigation (MDL No. 3166), created in December 2025 before Chief Judge Richard Seeborg in the Northern District of California, had 180 pending cases as of October 1, 2026. Roblox and Discord moved to compel arbitration in the bellwether cases in September 2026, with a hearing set for January 13, 2027. A settlement master was appointed in June 2026. No court has found any platform liable, and no global settlement has been reached.

"These cases involve children and families in some of the hardest moments of their lives," said Robert Parker, Managing Partner of Nexus Legal Group. "Our program starts with the family. Parents and guardians set the pace, sensitive information is handled with care, and firms receive organized files that let their attorneys evaluate each case quickly and responsibly."

A Focused Scope

The program is limited to child sexual exploitation, grooming and abuse connected to Roblox. It does not include gaming addiction, compulsive-use or in-game purchase claims. Robux or gift cards are documented only where alleged to have been used to lure or pressure a child as part of the exploitation.

Two Service Models

Participating firms choose the model that fits their operation:

Leads: screened inquiries from parents and guardians matching firm criteria, delivered for the firm's own intake team.

screened inquiries from parents and guardians matching firm criteria, delivered for the firm's own intake team. Signed cases: executed engagement or retainer packages submitted for attorney review and acceptance.

Firms may use one model or both, and set their own screening criteria, target monthly volume and pricing structure.

Family-Led, Attorney-Ready Files

All intake is directed through parents or legal guardians and paced by the family. Files are organized around high-level allegations and available supporting information, including:

A general timeline of contact and abuse.

Roblox account and username information.

Other platforms involved after initial contact.

Reports made to law enforcement, the platform, schools or others.

Available non-explicit messages and records.

The program does not request, receive or transmit sexual images of minors. Where such material exists, families are directed to preserve it through law enforcement.

Attorney Control

All case acceptance, conflict and representation decisions remain with the receiving law firm. Nexus Legal Group is a marketing and consulting company and does not provide legal services or guarantee case eligibility, liability or recovery.

"With arbitration and settlement questions ahead, well-documented files matter more than ever," Parker added. "We built this program so firms can grow a focused exploitation and abuse docket nationally, on their own criteria and at the volume they can serve well."

Availability

The Roblox Exploitation and Abuse Case Acquisition Program is available nationwide to plaintiff law firms. Firms interested in criteria, monthly volume and pricing may contact Nexus Legal Group at team@nexuslegal.group or 855-925-1035.

About Nexus Legal Group

Nexus Legal Group is a legal marketing and consulting company that helps plaintiff law firms grow focused, well-documented case portfolios through national acquisition programs, intake support and compliance-oriented marketing. Nexus Legal Group is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Learn more at nexuslegal.group.

Media Contact

Robert Parker

Nexus Legal Group

rob@nexuslegal.group

855-925-1035

SOURCE: Nexus Legal Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexus-legal-group-launches-national-roblox-exploitation-and-abus-1235588