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WKN: A0ESW4 | ISIN: GB0002631041 | Ticker-Symbol:
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1-Jahres-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
12.10.2026 16:09 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Net Asset Value(s) 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
Net Asset Value(s) 
12-Oct-2026 / 14:34 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 

LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star 
Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 30 September 2026 were as 
follows: 

NAV per Share, cum income:   202.39p        
 
NAV per Share, ex income:      201.50p

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

12 October 2026

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     NSI 
LEI Code:   213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
Sequence No.: 446102 
EQS News ID:  2414266 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2414266&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2026 09:34 ET (13:34 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.