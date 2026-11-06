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WKN: A0ESW4 | ISIN: GB0002631041 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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1-Jahres-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
06.11.2026 12:33 Uhr
230 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Net Asset Value(s) 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
Net Asset Value(s) 
06-Nov-2026 / 11:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 

LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star 
Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 30 October 2026 were as 
follows: 

NAV per Share, cum income: 197.14p       
 
NAV per Share, ex income: 195.81p

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

06 November 2026

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     NSI 
LEI Code:   213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
Sequence No.: 448850 
EQS News ID:  2430066 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2430066&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2026 06:01 ET (11:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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