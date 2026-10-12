GWI Launches New Agentic Portfolio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWI, the human intelligence company, unveils the latest advancement to its agentic portfolio: a brand new AI Intelligence layer in the global GWI product suite. It enables anyone in a business to interpret, scope, segment and cite from more than 45 billion verified datapoints, confidently and accurately, via their existing large language model (LLM) or their own agentic infrastructure.

The GWI agentic portfolio is a set of business solutions that goes further than existing connectivity and now intelligently bridges GWI's global consumer attitudinal and behavioral data to AI assistants and agents via Model Context Protocol (MCP) or the Spark API. GWI human intelligence is compatible with major AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude and Microsoft Copilot. This new release brings more control and structured insight to both front-line users and in-house analyst teams, in an interface they're already familiar with.

What's New?

Non-experts can still ask questions in natural language, but are now also guided by intelligent workflow prompts that interpret user intent toward an even more robust, appropriately tailored output. In-house analysts and data specialists can now predefine enterprise-wide audiences and segmentation, keeping results consistent when colleagues self-serve for quick insights.

New GWI agentic portfolio includes:

Guardrails: GWI's audience tools identify the right customer segment and datasets. Once an audience is built, the entire conversation stays grounded in it.

GWI's audience tools identify the right customer segment and datasets. Once an audience is built, the entire conversation stays grounded in it. Guided Workflow: GWI's agent interprets the intent behind each question and delivers a complete answer rather than a partial one.

GWI's agent interprets the intent behind each question and delivers a complete answer rather than a partial one. Intelligent Tools: GWI applies consistent global filters and taxonomy beneath every query, so the same question returns consistent answers





Introducing the GWI Ad-Selling Workflow

Launched alongside the portfolio, the GWI Ad-Selling Workflow helps ad-sellers and commercial teams build a pitch-ready narrative backed by real human data on a client audience and their behavior. Client teams can ask in natural language and need no GWI platform expertise to get smart, relevant insights quickly. It works through GWI's new agentic products in LLMs and bespoke builds within organisations.

For more information about the integration of real human intelligence into business decisions and AI solutions, please visit gwi.com/integrations/agentic .

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