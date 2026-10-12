Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington setzt auf Wolfram. Allegiance startet in Nevada.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2026 16:34 Uhr
220 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GWI Launches New Agentic Portfolio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWI, the human intelligence company, unveils the latest advancement to its agentic portfolio: a brand new AI Intelligence layer in the global GWI product suite. It enables anyone in a business to interpret, scope, segment and cite from more than 45 billion verified datapoints, confidently and accurately, via their existing large language model (LLM) or their own agentic infrastructure.

The GWI agentic portfolio is a set of business solutions that goes further than existing connectivity and now intelligently bridges GWI's global consumer attitudinal and behavioral data to AI assistants and agents via Model Context Protocol (MCP) or the Spark API. GWI human intelligence is compatible with major AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude and Microsoft Copilot. This new release brings more control and structured insight to both front-line users and in-house analyst teams, in an interface they're already familiar with.

What's New?
Non-experts can still ask questions in natural language, but are now also guided by intelligent workflow prompts that interpret user intent toward an even more robust, appropriately tailored output. In-house analysts and data specialists can now predefine enterprise-wide audiences and segmentation, keeping results consistent when colleagues self-serve for quick insights.

New GWI agentic portfolio includes:

  • Guardrails: GWI's audience tools identify the right customer segment and datasets. Once an audience is built, the entire conversation stays grounded in it.
  • Guided Workflow: GWI's agent interprets the intent behind each question and delivers a complete answer rather than a partial one.
  • Intelligent Tools: GWI applies consistent global filters and taxonomy beneath every query, so the same question returns consistent answers

Introducing the GWI Ad-Selling Workflow
Launched alongside the portfolio, the GWI Ad-Selling Workflow helps ad-sellers and commercial teams build a pitch-ready narrative backed by real human data on a client audience and their behavior. Client teams can ask in natural language and need no GWI platform expertise to get smart, relevant insights quickly. It works through GWI's new agentic products in LLMs and bespoke builds within organisations.

For more information about the integration of real human intelligence into business decisions and AI solutions, please visit gwi.com/integrations/agentic.

For press enquiries:
EMEApress@gwi.com / USpress@gwi.com / APACpress@gwi.com

About GWI:
GWI is the human intelligence company. It gives businesses, and the AI systems they use, a reliable understanding of real people, grounded in more than 45 billion verified and proprietary behavioural datapoints collected annually over 17 years across 100+ countries. By combining real human research, data science and agentic tools, GWI helps organisations make faster, more confident decisions based on how people actually think and behave. Founded in 2009, GWI is trusted by leading brands, agencies and media owners worldwide. gwi.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.