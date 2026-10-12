Eylsia Nicolas LLC: Eylsia Nicolas Announces Medical Hiatus From Live Singing, Launches HHGC Studios, and Introduces New Transparency Standards for AI-Integrated Creative Work

JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / One of the fastest-rising singer-songwriters in the world, Eylsia Nicolas, was rushed for emergency medical treatment after suffering sudden and severe bleeding during a recording session this week. The incident marks another dramatic turn in a year that was expected to be the pinnacle of her meteoric ascent toward a billion annual views and global recognition for her signature Eylsia Orchestral Pop Sound.

2026 had positioned Eylsia as a breakout force outside traditional industry structures. Her catalog surged past 800 million views, her social following climbed to 2.5 million, and critics compared her vocal power to Celine Dion, late-era Cher, and Etta James. Her autobiographical book-released in her patented Bookkards format-has already begun development as a screenplay.

But the medical emergency has forced a difficult decision.

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Eylsia Will Pause Live Singing - But Not Creativity

Given the severity of her condition and her history of losing 20% of her lung capacity and sustaining vocal cord damage, medical advisors have indicated that a return to live singing is unlikely in the immediate future.

Eylsia has chosen to step back from recording with her natural voice for now. However, she will continue releasing backlogged original material, including unreleased songs from her 300-track catalog-half of which charted on indie charts and an extraordinary 20% reached Top 10.

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Founding HHGC Studios - A New Era of Human Hybrid Generated Characters

Today, Eylsia also announces the formation of HHGC Studios, built around her newly trademarked category:

Human Hybrid Generated Characters (HHGC).

HHGC represents a new class of creative identity where human performance, sampled voice, proprietary technology, and AI coexist transparently.

To honor her fans and supporters, Eylsia states:

"I will never replace Eylsia Nicolas with technology. But when technology becomes dominant-because of my medical condition or creative choice-I will use the identifier Eylsia Nicolas HHGC so the public always knows exactly what they're experiencing."

This identifier will also apply to future actors, singers, hosts, and performers developed under HHGC Studios.

Every hybrid creation will be labeled clearly for full transparency.

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A New Frontier: Holograms, AI-Revived Performers, and Hybrid Entertainment

As technology accelerates, HHGC Studios will explore emerging opportunities in:

Film

Broadway-style productions

Concerts using holographic performers

Revivals of both living and deceased artists through AI

Eylsia emphasizes that artists should feel free to experiment without stigma. She holds no judgment toward how others use AI-whether in mixing, mastering, instrumentation, avatars, or full synthetic performance.

But she believes transparency is essential.

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A Commitment to Musicians and Creative Workers

Recognizing the disruption AI brings to recording studios, computer graphics, accounting offices, publishing, and nearly every creative industry, Eylsia will:

Use HHGC identifiers on all hybrid creations

Contribute a portion of proceeds to a Musicians Fund

Support creators navigating the economic shift

Advocate for lower barriers to entry for independent artists

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Launching a Public Forum on the Future of Creative Labor

Eylsia will also launch a dedicated channel to openly discuss:

The impact of AI on creative professions

The rapid evolution of entertainment technology

The need for faster adaptation in education and workforce training

The opportunities and risks facing the next generation of creators

She believes current systems are reacting too slowly to the future that is already arriving.

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A Life of Reinvention Continues

From winning the Irish Open at 14, competing at Wimbledon and the US Open, becoming a Doctor of Jurisprudence, leading a college, and pioneering patented packaging for global record labels-Eylsia's life has been defined by reinvention.

Her next chapter begins now.

Even if singing remains uncertain, her speaking voice, her creativity, her technology, and her vision remain intact.

And HHGC Studios will carry that vision forward.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

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About Eylsia Nicolas LLC

Eylsia Nicolas LLC is an entertainment, media, and brand management company representing the career, creative works, products, and select commercial interests of Eylsia Nicolas. The company oversees activities spanning music, fashion, cosmetics, textiles, publishing, entertainment, personal appearances, speaking engagements, licensing, branded products, and related media ventures.

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has generated more than 850 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

Media Contact

Patricia Chen

info@eylsia.com

www.eylsia.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-announces-medical-hiatus-from-live-singing-launches-1235740