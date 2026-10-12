FedEx: Congratulations to the 2026 Picture Proof of Planting Contest Winners

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / The Picture Proof of Planting photo contest returns for its third year to celebrate over 1,000 FedEx team members delivering conservation to local communities. We received more than 500 photos this year, which got us down to our 15 finalists. Now, after counting nearly 3,000 votes from 41 countries, it is time to meet the five winning teams and the nonprofits that will be receiving the $5,000 USD grants!

We4All Athens: We4all is an environmental NGO based in Athens, Greece, founded after the devastating 2018 Athens fires. Dedicated to healing the planet, they focus on tree planting, ecosystem restoration, and environmental education. Partnering with communities, schools, and global organizations, We4all empowers people to take climate-positive action. Their mission is simple yet powerful: make Earth a healthier home for all, one tree at a time. Together, they're planting hope for the future.

Korea Green Foundation: Korea Green Foundation is dedicated to tackling climate change and environmental challenges. As Asia's Green Hub, it collaborates with governments, businesses, and civil society to promote sustainable practices and protect ecosystems. Through education, advocacy, and innovative projects, the foundation inspires action for a sustainable future. Its mission is to create a healthier planet by fostering environmental awareness, supporting environmental initiatives, and empowering communities to be active stewards of nature.

GreenEarth Heritage Foundation Philippines: GreenEarth Heritage Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to reforestation, sustainable farming, and community upliftment in the foothills of the Sierra Madre, Bulacan. Through tree planting, organic agriculture, education, and livelihood programs, it restores degraded lands while empowering local families. The foundation nurtures both the environment and human potential, creating a thriving, self-sustaining community rooted in stewardship, hope, and a shared vision for a better future for generations to come.

All China Environment Federation (ACEF): ACEF is a nationwide non-profit environmental organization established in April 2005 with State Council approval. Operating under the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, ACEF unites government bodies, enterprises, and the public to promote sustainable development. Its initiatives span pollution control, biodiversity conservation, climate action, and public environmental education. By fostering collaboration and advocating green policies, ACEF plays a vital role in advancing China's ecological protection and low-carbon transformation goals.

We4All Mumbai: We4All Mumbai is a community driven environmental initiative dedicated to creating a healthier city through tree planting, sustainability education, and volunteer engagement. The organization partners with schools, local groups, and corporate teams to restore urban ecosystems and inspire long term environmental responsibility. By empowering citizens to take meaningful action, We4All Mumbai works to combat pollution, increase green cover, and build a more resilient future for the city and its communities.

Note: Award of grants to nonprofits that do not have a U.S. affiliate and are not a registered Canadian charity are subject to final vetting and approval by CAF America.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

Find more stories and multimedia from FedEx at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/congratulations-to-the-2026-picture-proof-of-planting-contest-winners-1235741