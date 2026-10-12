AccountAbility CEO Sunil A. Misser and Moody's Chairman Vincent Forlenza Explore "The Board of Tomorrow"

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / AccountAbility is pleased to share a discussion between Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser, Chief Executive Officer of AccountAbility, and Mr. Vincent A. Forlenza, Chairman of Moody's Corporation, presented at the Accountability in a Sustainable World Conference during NYC Climate Week 2026.

Revisiting their conversation from 2023, on "The Board of Tomorrow" three years earlier, the two leaders examined how corporate Boards are responding to changes in geopolitics, technology, cybersecurity, macro-economics and artificial intelligence, and what these developments mean for strategy, risk management, and effective oversight.

"The fundamental responsibilities of a Board have not changed, but the risks have changed tremendously. Geopolitics, technology, and cybersecurity are now deeply interconnected, requiring Boards to understand both the individual challenges and how they affect one another." - Mr. Vincent A. Forlenza, Chairman, Moody's Corporation

Five Takeaways for "The Board of Tomorrow"

? Geopolitical preparedness is becoming a core Board capability. Political developments have direct economic consequences, affecting investment, supply chains, operating costs, and access to capital. Boards must carefully consider and evaluate these risks when making strategic decisions. ?

Political developments have direct economic consequences, affecting investment, supply chains, operating costs, and access to capital. Boards must carefully consider and evaluate these risks when making strategic decisions. Changing geopolitical and technological realities require Boards and Management to rethink their fundamental strategies, rather than simply adjusting an existing plan. Boards must be prepared to question whether existing business models and strategic priorities remain relevant as external conditions change. ?

rather than simply adjusting an existing plan. Boards must be prepared to question whether existing business models and strategic priorities remain relevant as external conditions change. Risk has, once again, moved to the center of the Board agenda. While the fundamentals of governance remain unchanged, Boards must oversee a broader range of risks with greater potential to affect business performance. ?

While the fundamentals of governance remain unchanged, Boards must oversee a broader range of risks with greater potential to affect business performance. AI can help Boards make better-informed decisions. AI can help directors analyze information, identify gaps, and ask more informed questions of management. However, it cannot replace independent judgment or effective oversight. ?

AI can help directors analyze information, identify gaps, and ask more informed questions of management. However, it cannot replace independent judgment or effective oversight. The intersection of risks causes complex compounding effects. Geopolitical developments, technology, climate, and cybersecurity risks can amplify one another, creating consequences that may not be apparent when each is considered separately.

Mr. Misser underscored how significantly the external environment has shifted since their earlier conversation:

"Geopolitics is Geoeconomics - Geopolitical disruptions have direct and amplified Geoeconomic outcomes. These disruptions affect supply chains, energy costs and availability, employment, inflation, and the cost of capital. Together, these pressures place significant strain on businesses and economies." - Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser, Chief Executive Officer, AccountAbility

The conversation offers a timely look at how experienced Board leaders are navigating a governance environment that has changed considerably in just three years, while the core responsibilities of effective oversight remain and continue to grow.

Watch the full conversation here.

About AccountAbility

AccountAbility is an expert international Sustainability Advisory and Standards firm. Established in 1995 and structured as a Public Benefit Corporation, we work with businesses, investors, governments, and multilateral organizations to innovate and lead the global sustainability agenda by improving the practices and performance of organizations. We focus on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients and standards users to succeed.

AccountAbility operates globally from offices in New York, London, Riyadh, and Dubai, supported by a highly qualified team recognized by the Financial Times, Forbes, and Capital Finance International. AccountAbility is also acknowledged in the U.S. Library of Congress as a source of ESG & sustainability research and thought leadership.

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Ms. Allison McKay

Allison.mckay@accountability.org

Senior Associate

AccountAbility

Website: www.accountability.org

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/accountability-ceo-sunil-sunny-a.-misser-and-moodys-chairman-vin-1235742