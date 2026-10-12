ASSYSTEM: Publication date of the 2026 half-year results

Publication date of the 2026 half-year results

Paris La Défense, October 12, 2026, at 5:45 p.m. - Further to its press release dated September 10th, 2026, regarding the postponement of the publication of its 2026 half-year financial statements, Assystem S.A. announces today that following the completion by Expleo's statutory auditors of their limited review of Expleo Group's half-year financial statements, it will publish its 2026 half-year results on Tuesday, October 27th, 2026, after market close. On the same date, Assystem will also release its Q3 2026 revenue.

A presentation of the 2026 half-year results and business activity as of September 30, 2026, will be held on Wednesday, October 28th, at 8:30 a.m and will also available via webcast.

The 2026 half-year financial report will be made available on October 28, 2026, on assystem.com.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem is now one of the world's three leading independent nuclear engineering companies. With more than 60 years of experience in highly regulated industries, the Group supports public and private sector stakeholders in delivering complex and strategic infrastructure projects that are subject to the highest safety and security requirements.

Assystem employs nearly 8,000 experts across 12 countries and operates throughout the entire project lifecycle, providing engineering, project management, and digital solutions.

Assystem is a constituent of the Euronext Tech Leaders, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC Industrials, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share, PEA-PME 150, and MSCI France Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.assystem.com.

CONTACTS

Malène Korvin - Group CFO - mkorvin@assystem.com

Jean-Baptiste Guillerme - Marketing and Communications Director - jbguillerme@assystem.com

Agnès Villeret - KOMODO - Investor Relations - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com - Tel: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15.

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