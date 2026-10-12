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WKN: 928721 | ISIN: FR0000074148 | Ticker-Symbol: BZ1
Frankfurt
12.10.26 | 08:02
32,250 Euro
+1,74 % +0,550
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSYSTEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSYSTEM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,00033,30019:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.10.2026 17:58 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ASSYSTEM: Publication date of the 2026 half-year results

Publication date of the 2026 half-year results

Paris La Défense, October 12, 2026, at 5:45 p.m. - Further to its press release dated September 10th, 2026, regarding the postponement of the publication of its 2026 half-year financial statements, Assystem S.A. announces today that following the completion by Expleo's statutory auditors of their limited review of Expleo Group's half-year financial statements, it will publish its 2026 half-year results on Tuesday, October 27th, 2026, after market close. On the same date, Assystem will also release its Q3 2026 revenue.

A presentation of the 2026 half-year results and business activity as of September 30, 2026, will be held on Wednesday, October 28th, at 8:30 a.m and will also available via webcast.

The 2026 half-year financial report will be made available on October 28, 2026, on assystem.com.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM
Assystem is now one of the world's three leading independent nuclear engineering companies. With more than 60 years of experience in highly regulated industries, the Group supports public and private sector stakeholders in delivering complex and strategic infrastructure projects that are subject to the highest safety and security requirements.
Assystem employs nearly 8,000 experts across 12 countries and operates throughout the entire project lifecycle, providing engineering, project management, and digital solutions.
Assystem is a constituent of the Euronext Tech Leaders, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC Industrials, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share, PEA-PME 150, and MSCI France Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.assystem.com.

CONTACTS
Malène Korvin - Group CFO - mkorvin@assystem.com
Jean-Baptiste Guillerme - Marketing and Communications Director - jbguillerme@assystem.com
Agnès Villeret - KOMODO - Investor Relations - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com - Tel: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15.

Attachment

  • ASSYSTEM - PRESS RELEASE 12october26 - Publication date

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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