Done.ai Group AB: CEO Increases Shareholding in Done.ai Group AB

Done.ai announces that CEO Staffan Herbst has increased his ownership in the Company. Mr Herbst acquired 12 089 shares at an average price of SEK 6.77 per share on October 7 and 12, 2026.



Following the transaction, Mr. Herbst holds a total of 762 439 shares in Done.ai (119,639 direct and 642,800 indirect via holding company). In addition, Mr Herbst holds 199,387 warrants with the right to acquire 650,420 shares.

For further information please contact:

Done.ai Investor Relations

Email: ir@done.ai

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm

Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30

Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Small businesses run on too many systems. Done.ai is built to fix that.



Done.ai is building the unified operating system for Nordic small and medium-sized enterprises. Through the Done Operating System, Done OS, the company aims to bring together business software, operations and embedded financial services into a single, AI-driven platform that covers the full operational workflow from first customer contact to final accounting entry.



The Done OS is structured across three integrated layers. (1) Software products covers everything a modern SME needs to run its operations: platform intelligence, CRM and customer growth, operations and delivery and people management. (2) Financial products sits natively alongside, offering payment management, credit management, and cash management including corporate card and spend. (3) Business services including accounting and marketing extend the platform into execution, ensuring that data-driven insights are translated into compliant financials and scalable customer growth and relationships within the same ecosystem.



The result is a platform where every workflow, every transaction and every business decision connects.



Done.ai reaches the Nordic SME market through two complementary channels: its own customer base and an exclusive distribution agreement with Finago, one of the leading ERP software providers in the Nordics.



The company is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.