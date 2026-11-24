Extraordinary general meeting of Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai" or the "Company") was held today, on 24 November 2026, in Stockholm and the shareholders resolved as follows.

Resolution on directed share issue with payment by way of set-off against claims

The general meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed share issue with payment by way of set-off against claims attributable to fees earned in relation to the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Plorea Holding AS. Through the share issue, claims of NOK 3.00 million (corresponding to approximately SEK 3.18 million based on an exchange rate for NOK/SEK of 1.00000/1.06135 published by the Riksbank on 3 November 2026) are set off against 199,000 shares in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 16.00 per share. The share capital is increased by a maximum of SEK 19,900. The right to subscribe for the shares is granted, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to Salberg Holding AS, Executive Management Consulting AS, Peter Wiren AS and Pamfas Consulting AB. As previously communicated, the reason for deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights is, inter alia, that the Company intends to settle the claimants' claims by way of issuance of new shares in the Company. The subscription price has been agreed through a negotiation on an arm's length basis and is considered by the Board of Directors to be on market terms. All shares have been subscribed for and allotted.

Resolution on approval of related party transaction

The general meeting resolved to approve the transaction whereby Done.ai Norway AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, transfers all shares in DB Labs AS to R-Venture AS. DB Labs AS owns a property located in the municipality of Oslo and the parties have agreed on a fixed value for the property of NOK 70,000,000. The estimated purchase price for the shares in DB Labs AS has been calculated at NOK 49,028,419, on the basis of the agreed property value adjusted for the Target Company's other assets and liabilities. The final purchase price shall be determined based on an audited balance sheet as of the closing date. R-Venture AS holds 64.13 per cent of the shares in the Company and the transaction thus constitutes a significant related party transaction which has been submitted to the general meeting for approval in accordance with good practice in the securities market (cf. the Swedish Securities Council's ruling 2019:25). The Board of Directors considers that the transaction is on market terms and on fair conditions. The Board of Directors' assessment is supported by an independent valuation statement (fairness opinion) prepared by Partner Fondkommission AB.

For further information please contact:

Done.ai Investor Relations

Email: ir@done.ai

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm

Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30

Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Small businesses run on too many systems. Done.ai is built to fix that.



Done.ai is building the unified operating system for Nordic small and medium-sized enterprises. Through the Done Operating System, Done OS, the company aims to bring together business software, operations and embedded financial services into a single, AI-driven platform that covers the full operational workflow from first customer contact to final accounting entry.



The Done OS is structured across three integrated layers. (1) Software products covers everything a modern SME needs to run its operations: platform intelligence, CRM and customer growth, operations and delivery and people management. (2) Financial products sits natively alongside, offering payment management, credit management, and cash management including corporate card and spend. (3) Business services including accounting and marketing extend the platform into execution, ensuring that data-driven insights are translated into compliant financials and scalable customer growth and relationships within the same ecosystem.



The result is a platform where every workflow, every transaction and every business decision connects.



Done.ai reaches the Nordic SME market through two complementary channels: its own customer base and an exclusive distribution agreement with Finago, one of the leading ERP software providers in the Nordics.



The company is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.