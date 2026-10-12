Recognizing major developments and accomplishments within the financial information industry

FISD, a division of SIIA, and the global forum of choice connecting the financial information industry is announcing this year's Financial Information Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. This prestigious award celebrates the people who have contributed to the major developments and accomplishments across the financial information industry for more than 25 years. The Financial Information Lifetime Achievement Award winner was announced during the 17th biennial World Financial Information Conference (WFIC). WFIC is the only global event focusing on the sourcing, compliance and delivery of financial information and brings together more than 800 industry peers from 44 countries. This year's conference in Copenhagen is running from October 11-14, 2026.

"We are thrilled to announce Ed Flynn as this year's FISD Financial Information Lifetime Achievement Award winner, recognizing a remarkable career and nearly three decades of service to the FISD community," said FISD Managing Director Tom Davin. "Beyond his outstanding professional contributions at firms including Fidelity, Morgan Stanley, and Citadel, Ed has built a well-earned reputation for his market data expertise, fairness, and commitment to finding 'win-win' solutions. His selfless dedication to FISD -as a long-time member of the Executive Committee, co-chair of the Consumer Constituent Group, and mentor to the next generation of market data professionals-embodies the spirit of leadership and industry service this award represents."

"Our special thanks to the 2026 Nominating Committee made up of: Ivette Collazzo, Hudson Bay Capital, Helen Keane, ICE, James Maddock, HSBC, Emma Moogk, TSX, Rick Schmehl, Morningstar, Mitvin Shah, Societe Generale, Garrick Stavrovich, Nasdaq and Sallianne Taylor, Bloomberg (past winner)."

Upon receiving The Financial Information Lifetime Achievement Award, Ed Flynn said, "Receiving this award is a great honor and I thank FISD and my industry-wide colleagues for this recognition of my career in market data."

"It has been a rewarding experience to have participated in the emergence of and growth of Market Data as it has evolved into the critical role of supporting our industry with financial information. It is time to pass the baton to a new generation of market data managers, my advice to a successful career is to embrace your background, skills and experiences that you already have and continuously invest time to hone your skills further with a thirst for life-long learning."

About FISD

FISD is the global forum of choice for industry participants to discuss, understand and facilitate the evolution of financial information for the key players in the value chain including consumer firms, third party groups and data providers. It is a dynamic environment in which members identify the trends that will shape the industry and create education opportunities and industry initiatives to address them.

About SIIA

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 500 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261012096370/en/

Contacts:

Nevena Jovanovic, njovanovic@siia.net