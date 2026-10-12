GECI INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Co-optation of Laurent Schneider-Maunoury as an independent director

GECI International (FR001400M1R1 - ALGEC), a group specialising in Digital and Technology, announces that, at its meeting on 9 October 2026, its Board of Directors decided to co-opt Laurent Schneider-Maunoury as an independent director with immediate effect.

He succeeds Jean-Noël Hardy, who passed away on 26 May 2026, for the remainder of his term of office, which will expire at the close of the Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2028.

Recognised experience in industry and advanced technologies

A graduate of École Polytechnique and an engineer from the Corps des Ponts et Chaussées, Laurent Schneider-Maunoury also holds an MBA from Collège des Ingénieurs. He has more than 30 years of experience in industrial management, leading transformation initiatives and developing advanced technologies.

He has held operational and senior management positions in groups and companies operating in the aerospace, defence and technology sectors, including PSA, Safran (Snecma Moteurs, Messier-Dowty and SLCA), Saphymo, Quantel and Daher. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Naval Energies and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lactips, a company specialising in bio-based polymers. More recently, he served as Chairman of CWS (Computed Wing Sail), a company developing wind-propulsion solutions, and as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Revima Group, a company operating in the aerospace industry.

His career combines senior management experience, industrial transformation expertise and knowledge of demanding technological environments.

Serge Bitboul, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GECI International, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Laurent Schneider-Maunoury to our Board of Directors. His industrial experience and knowledge of advanced technology sectors will be valuable assets in supporting the Group's development ambitions. We would also like to pay tribute to Jean-Noël Hardy, recognising his commitment and contribution to the Board of Directors over the years."



ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL

"Smart Solutions for a Smart World"

GECI International is a recognized player in Digital and Technology. Since its creation in 1980, the Group has designed and deployed high value-added smart solutions serving research, industry and services.

Present in Europe and Brazil, with more than 500 employees, the Group operates in High Performance Computing (HPC), smart city, artificial intelligence, cloud and emerging technologies. Its model is built on recognised expertise, tailored solutions and an ecosystem of strategic partnerships.

GECI International is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code (share): FR001400M1R1 - ALGEC.

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GECI International

Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 12 00 00

relation.investisseurs@geci.net ACTUS Finance & Communication

Cyril Combe / Marie-Claude Triquet

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 36

geci@actus.fr

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