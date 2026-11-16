GECI INTERNATIONAL: REVENUE FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2026-2027

GECI International, a specialist in Digital and Technology, reports half-year revenue of €9.1 million, down 2.3%.

Revenue growth in France (+13.5%), driven by HPC (+38.3%) and IT outsourcing (+48.6%), partially offsets the decline in activity in Brazil.

The continued transformation of the Group and the optimization of its financial structure support its objective of profitable growth in FY 2026-2027.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR

During the first half of 2026-2027, GECI International (the "Company") continued to transform its activities around two priority growth areas:

High-Performance Computing (HPC) and numerical simulation in France, led by its subsidiary AS+; and

Smart City and telecom solutions in Brazil, developed by AS+ Do Brasil, a subsidiary of the Eolen Group with a strong regional footprint.

At the same time, Eolen France, which specializes in IT outsourcing and IT services for the financial sector, continued its repositioning toward higher value-added digital services, particularly through the development of its service center offerings.

For the first half of 2026-2027 (April to September 2026), GECI International reported consolidated revenue of €9.1 million, down 2.3% compared with the same period of the previous financial year. At constant exchange rates, revenue declined by 6.0%, with the appreciation of the Brazilian real making a positive contribution to reported revenue.

This performance reflects contrasting trends across the Group's businesses and geographic areas. In France, revenue increased by 13.5%, driven by strong growth in HPC (+38.3%), supported by the development of its customer base and the deployment of major contracts, as well as growth in IT outsourcing activities (+48.6%).

In Brazil, revenue declined by 14.9%, affected by a slowdown in orders from telecom operators in an election-year context that weighed on commercial momentum. Revenue growth in France helped mitigate the impact of this decline. Brazil now accounts for 48.5% of consolidated revenue, compared with 55.7% a year earlier. The appreciation of the Brazilian real against the euro also generated a positive currency impact of €0.35 million on reported revenue.

At the same time, GECI International continued to optimize its financial structure. In June 2026, the Company notably repurchased and cancelled a portion of the outstanding simple bonds (OS) and share subscription warrants (BSA). In parallel, the reference shareholder strengthened its financial support for the Group through an additional €0.8 million contribution to a shareholder current account.

As of September 30, 2026, the Group had 540 employees, compared with 564 at end-March 2026. This change mainly reflects a temporary transition between assignments in Brazil, as well as the strengthening of teams in France in higher value-added businesses.

REVENUE BREAKDOWN BY DIVISION AND GEOGRAPHY

(unaudited data) Apr.26 to Sep.26

(6 months) Apr.25 to Sep.25

(6 months) Change €M % rev. €M % rev. (%) Business divisions Technology 4.46 49.0% 5.23 56.2% -14.8% Smart cities (Brazil) 4.41 48.5% 5.18 55.7% -14.9% Other 0.05 0.5% 0.05 0.5% -2.1% Digital 4.64 51.0% 4.08 43.8% +13.7% HPC (High-Performance Computing) 2.92 32.1% 2.11 22.7% +38.3% Banks & Insurance 0.97 10.7% 1.46 15.7% -33.7% IT outsourcing 0.75 8.2% 0.50 5.4% +48.6% Half-year revenue 9.10 100% 9.31 100% -2.3% Geographic areas Brazil 4.41 48.5% 5.18 55.7% -14.9% France 4.69 51.5% 4.13 44.3% +13.5% Half-year revenue 9.10 100% 9.31 100% -2.3%

The Technology division reported revenue of €4.5 million, representing 49.0% of half-year revenue, down 14.8% year on year. This change reflects the slowdown in activity in Brazil, where telecom operators deferred certain orders in the election-year context. A gradual recovery in activity could take place in the second half of 2026 and help make up for part of the shortfall recorded in the first half.

The Digital division reported revenue of €4.6 million, representing 51.0% of the Group's revenue, up 13.7% year on year. This performance was driven by strong growth in HPC (+38.3%), with revenue reaching €2.9 million and now accounting for 32.1% of consolidated revenue. IT outsourcing activities also grew by 48.6%, while financial-sector IT activities, currently undergoing a commercial transition, declined by 33.7%.

FINANCIAL POSITION

During the first half of the 2026-2027 financial year, the Group's reference shareholder provided an additional €0.8 million in funding through a shareholder current account. As of September 30, 2026, the balance of this account therefore amounted to €2.1 million, compared with €1.3 million as of March 31, 2026.

At the same time, consolidated financial debt, excluding the shareholder current account, stood at €2.8 million, down €0.5 million (-14.1%) compared with March 31, 2026. It breaks down as follows:

€0.4 million in financial debt (including overdrafts), unchanged. €0.9 million in factoring advances, compared with €0.7 million as of March 31, 2026. €0.7 million in debt from simple bonds with attached warrants (OBSA2), compared with €1.1 million. €0.9 million in lease liabilities (IFRS 16), compared with €1.0 million.

The reduction in debt is due to the continued implementation of the Group's debt restructuring and bond debt reduction measures. In this context, on June 15, 2026, the Company repurchased part of the outstanding BSA 2 warrants, ordinary bonds (OS) and BSA 3 warrants for cancellation[i]. The BSA 2 repurchase was financed through a capital increase reserved for the sellers, while the early repayment of part of the OS and the repurchase of the BSA 3 were settled in cash.



OUTLOOK

After two years devoted to transforming its model, GECI International continues to develop its business around two strategic growth areas: HPC and Smart City and telecom solutions. The Group also intends to accelerate the move toward higher value-added digital services in France.

HPC: continued scaling up

AS+ continues to develop its business in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence infrastructures, drawing on its expertise in application optimization and the operation of computing environments. As of September 30, 2026, its portfolio of orders and awarded contracts had grown significantly, supporting its outlook for FY 2026-2027.

AS+ aims to maintain double-digit annual growth, primarily in European markets, by expanding its client base, strengthening its teams and rolling out offerings to new players. Multi-year contracts and recurring services enhance long-term visibility. Its partnerships with Dell, NVIDIA and AMD support the development of its offerings, while its expertise at the intersection of HPC, AI and quantum computing provides further growth opportunities.

Eolen France: tangible outcomes of the repositioning

Eolen France continues its repositioning by developing international service centers operating 24/7/365 and strengthening its DevOps and Infraprod expertise. The strong growth in IT outsourcing already reflects this development. The Group intends to continue upgrading its services and gradually strengthen its positioning in higher value-added activities.

Brazil: business diversification

AS+ Do Brasil continues to develop its telecom activities, supported by recurring contracts. In a year marked by the electoral context in 2026, the subsidiary anticipates a gradual recovery in the second half. It is also diversifying its offerings into higher value-added maintenance services, intelligent transport systems, connected infrastructure and HPC. These developments are intended to broaden its growth drivers in Brazil and open new opportunities in South America.

GECI International intends to continue transforming its business model by developing its technological expertise, enhancing the value of its offerings and diversifying its activities in high-potential markets.

NEXT EVENT

Half-year results for FY 2026-2027, December 18, 2026, after market close.

ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL

"Smart Solutions for a Smart World"

GECI International is a key player in the fields of Digital and Technology. Since its creation in 1980, the Group has designed and delivered smart, high-value-added solutions for the research, industry and services sectors.

Present in Europe and Brazil, and with a workforce of more than 540 employees, the Group operates in High-Performance Computing (HPC), Smart Cities, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing and emerging technologies. Its business model is based on recognized expertise, tailored solutions and an ecosystem of strategic partnerships.

GECI International is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN: FR001400M1R1 - Ticker: ALGEC.

CONTACTS

GECI International

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 12 00 00

relation.investisseurs@geci.net ACTUS Finance et Communication

Cyril Combe / Marie-Claude Triquet

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 36

geci@actus.fr

[i] See the press release dated June 16, 2026.

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