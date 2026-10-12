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ACCESS Newswire
12.10.2026 19:02 Uhr
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Emergent Names Daniel C. Fitzpatrick, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

SPRINGFIELD, OR / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Emergent announced the appointment of Daniel C. Fitzpatrick, MD, as its Chief Medical Officer. Fitzpatrick, an orthopedic trauma surgeon, clinical researcher, and educator, has more than two decades of experience treating complex orthopedic injuries.

In his new role, Fitzpatrick will provide clinical perspective and medical leadership as Emergent continues building solutions for the public safety community. He will work with the company's leadership and engineering teams to help ensure that customer needs and real-world clinical experience inform Emergent's work.

"Emergent is addressing real challenges in demanding environments. As a physician and researcher, I've seen how important it is for products and technologies to reflect the realities of the people who rely on them," said Daniel C. Fitzpatrick, MD, chief medical officer at Emergent. "I'm looking forward to helping connect medical insight with field solutions that can make a difference," he added.

Fitzpatrick has practiced at Slocum Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Eugene, Oregon, since 2002. He completed his medical degree and orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Iowa, where he also earned bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering. His engineering background continues to inform his work in orthopedic biomechanics, fracture healing, and clinical research. He has authored or co-authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and contributed to major orthopedic reference texts.

"We are grateful to welcome Dr. Fitzpatrick to Emergent," said Kimberly Duyck, President of Emergent. "As Emergent's field-first software continues to alleviate operations for public safety agencies, Dr. Fitzpatrick's expertise will help us grow Emergent's impact and reach, further supporting the connection between emergency response, patient care, and the clinical insight that informs how we continue to build. His perspective will be an important resource as we ensure our technology remains grounded in the realities of the people using it and the communities they serve."

Fitzpatrick's appointment reflects Emergent's commitment and investment in incorporating informed medical and field perspectives into its continued development.

CONTACT

Louie Deraita, Director of Marketing
lderaita@emergent.tech
541-661-2198

SOURCE: Emergent



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/emergent-names-daniel-c.-fitzpatrick-md-as-chief-medical-officer-1233397

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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