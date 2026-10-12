2,500 kW CDU anchors a portfolio spanning facility cooling, coolant distribution, rack-level thermal management and deployment equipment for high-density AI infrastructure

Cooler Master, a global leader in digital infrastructure cooling solutions, has outlined its end-to-end cooling portfolio for AI infrastructure, designed to support high-density computing deployments in new data centers and existing facilities expanding AI capacity. Anchored by a 2,500 kW Liquid-to-Liquid In-Row Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU), the portfolio spans facility-level heat transfer, rack and server cooling, and the equipment used to prepare liquid cooling systems for operation.

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"Customers need choices that bring fast time-to-market, flexibility, and scalability for the deployment of their facilities," said Thomas Chen, CEO at Cooler Master Corporation. "We aim to help them put liquid cooling to work, whether that means retrofitting an existing data center or building a new site. That requires comprehensive plans about how the equipment being assembled, installed, and serviced."

The 2,500 kW Liquid-to-Liquid In-Row CDU anchors Cooler Master's end-to-end cooling portfolio and is designed to meet the thermal demands of rapidly expanding AI and HPC infrastructure. Delivering up to 2,500 MW of cooling capacity at 990 GPM with a 4-5°C approach temperature difference, the system enables operators to support larger AI clusters, higher rack densities, and future infrastructure growth without compromising reliability. Dual-system architecture, intelligent load balancing, and centralized management supporting up to 32 interconnected CDUs provide the scalability and resilience required for mission-critical AI deployments. Mass production is targeted for Q4 2026.

Cooler Master will be exhibiting at OCP Global Summit 2026 at Booth A14, San Jose McEnery Convention Center, October 13-15. For more information, reach the Cooler Master contact below.

Cooling Infrastructure Designed for AI Deployment at Scale

Cooler Master delivers one of the industry's most comprehensive liquid cooling ecosystems. Spanning every stage of deployment, the company's portfolio includes equipment for system preparation, filling and commissioning that ensures system readiness and reliability, to CDU platforms that manage coolant distribution and heat transfer, to custom piping infrastructure and advanced secondary-loop technologies that deliver efficient direct-to-chip cooling.

Backed by decades of thermal engineering expertise, vertically integrated manufacturing and proven deployment experience, Cooler Master provides data center operators with a single trusted partner capable of designing, validating and delivering complete end-to-end liquid cooling solutions that accelerate AI adoption, maximize performance density, and enable the next generation of sustainable high-performance computing.

The portfolio includes liquid-to-liquid CDUs ranging from 150 kW to 2,500 kW, with in-rack and in-row configurations. Liquid-to-air systems offer another option for facilities introducing liquid-cooled servers into existing air-cooled environments. The 300 kW Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling (AALC) CDU is already in production, while the 30 kW in-rack liquid-to-air model is targeted for production in Q4 2026.

Closer to computing hardware, Cooler Master manufactures cold plates, component cooling assemblies, and manifolds that distribute coolant through servers and racks. Cooler Master is also developing refrigerant cooling through its Liquid Refrigerant Distribution Unit and Refrigerant-to-Liquid Cold Plate Loop Demo. These systems explore two-phase cooling for processors with higher thermal demands, using refrigerant phase change to absorb heat.

Filling and commissioning tools support the work needed to bring liquid-cooling systems into operation. The hand-transportable Mini-Charge Tool, already in production, handles coolant filling and draining. The Feeder Kit, Loop Charge Kit and Vacuum Nitrogen Charging System are targeted for production in Q4 2026, supporting coolant handling, equipment preparation, and system checks.

Supporting the portfolio is Cooler Master's manufacturing and validation infrastructure, which combines precision machining, automated production processes, integrated assembly and testing, and dedicated CDU validation capabilities. These processes are designed to support product consistency and manufacturing scale as demand for liquid cooling systems grows.

About Cooler Master Corporation:

Cooler Master Corporation is a thermal solutions provider for AI infrastructure, developing cooling technologies that help data centers manage the demands of high-density computing. Drawing on decades of thermal engineering experience, the company works with customers and partners to support reliable AI deployment and growing cooling requirements. Cooler Master also designs cooling solutions and computing products for consumers worldwide.

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Contacts:

Brett Buren, Cooler Master PR

Brett_Buren@coolermaster.com