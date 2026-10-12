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ACCESS Newswire
12.10.2026 19:26 Uhr
237 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Daniel Group: New Book Draws on 1.5 Million Customer Interviews to Show How Customer Experience Drives Revenue in Industrial B2B

In The Industrial Customer Experience Playbook, Lynn Daniel and Doug Fowler find that customers who recommend their suppliers spend more than four times as much as less enthusiastic customers.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / The Daniel Group has released The Industrial Customer Experience Playbook: A Practical Guide to Loyalty, Growth, and Operational Excellence, by founder and CEO Lynn Daniel and president and COO Doug Fowler. The book draws on more than 35 years of fieldwork and over 1.5 million customer interviews, most of them live phone conversations, with customers of industrial dealers, manufacturers, and distributors. It gives B2B leaders a functional framework for turning customer feedback into action.

The book connects customer experience directly to revenue. Comparing survey responses with actual invoice data, The Daniel Group found that customers who rated their supplier a 9 or 10 on likelihood to recommend averaged nearly $3 million in annual spend, compared with $655,000 for less enthusiastic customers.

"Relying on what you don't hear doesn't mean your customer experience is great. It means your customers simply aren't telling you," said Lynn Daniel. "Most customers who are somewhat dissatisfied never tell the provider. They sit and stew about it, tell others, and start looking for alternatives."

The authors explain why they rely on live phone interviews for complex, high-dollar industrial purchases. These conversations produce at least twice as many detailed comments as email surveys, and they reach customers where they work: in the field, on equipment, and in their trucks.

The playbook also challenges a common assumption about which customers matter most. "Large accounts get the attention because they're loud. Small accounts leave quietly," said Doug Fowler. "You scale large accounts with people. You scale small accounts with design."

The Industrial Customer Experience Playbook (190 pages) is available now on Amazon in hardcover (ISBN 979-8318823114), paperback (ISBN 979-8318823121), and Kindle editions. Review copies are available to media on request. For more information, visit https://thedanielgroup.com/book.

About The Daniel Group
Founded in 1989, The Daniel Group helps B2B companies gather and act on customer feedback, conducting more than 115,000 customer interviews each year. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the firm serves industrial businesses across construction, material handling, transportation, power systems, and manufacturing. Learn more at https://thedanielgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Kris Morefield, Business & Digital Marketing Manager
The Daniel Group
krismorefield@thedanielgroup.com | 704-549-5019

SOURCE: The Daniel Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-book-draws-on-1.5-million-customer-interviews-to-show-how-cu-1235792

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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