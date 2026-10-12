Goldco surpasses 1,700 customer reviews on the Better Business Bureau, maintaining an impressive 4.82-star rating and reinforcing its reputation in the precious metals IRA industry.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Gold IRA USA reports that Goldco has surpassed 1,700 customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau while maintaining a 4.82 out of 5-star customer review rating, adding another reputation milestone for one of the most established companies in the precious metals IRA industry.

According to Goldco's current Better Business Bureau profile, the precious metals company has accumulated more than 1,700 customer reviews while retaining its A+ BBB rating and accreditation.

This is in addition to a 4.7 star rating on Consumer Affairs with over 1,800 reviews.

The latest numbers represent continued growth in Goldco's third-party review footprint as Americans researching gold IRAs increasingly look beyond company advertising and compare providers using independent consumer-review platforms.

Goldco Surpasses 1,700 BBB Customer Reviews

Gold IRA USA has followed Goldco's reputation across major consumer-review platforms as part of its ongoing research into the gold IRA industry.

The latest BBB numbers stand out not simply because of the volume of reviews, but because Goldco has maintained a 4.82-star average while accumulating them.

Reaching more than 1,700 reviews gives prospective customers a substantially larger sample of consumer experiences to examine than a company with only a few dozen or even a few hundred reviews.

Gold IRA USA believes review volume becomes particularly relevant when evaluating companies that handle retirement-related transactions. A high average score can provide useful information, but maintaining that score across a large and continually growing number of reviews can provide consumers with a broader picture of customer experiences over time.

Goldco has been BBB accredited since 2011 and currently maintains an A+ business rating.

Why BBB Reviews Matter When Comparing Gold IRA Companies

Choosing a gold IRA company can be significantly different from making an ordinary retail purchase.

Consumers may be transferring a portion of an IRA, 401(k), 403(b), TSP, or another eligible retirement account into a self-directed IRA holding physical precious metals. That makes reputation, communication, experience and transparency particularly important factors to investigate before selecting a provider.

Better Business Bureau data gives consumers an independent place to review both positive and negative customer experiences and examine how a company has interacted with customers over time.

Gold IRA USA considers several factors when researching precious metals companies, including company history, third-party ratings, customer-review volume, rollover assistance, educational resources, precious metals expertise and overall reputation.

No single rating or review platform should determine an investor's decision. However, Gold IRA USA considers a long-running record across independent consumer platforms an important component of researching a gold IRA provider.

Goldco's Reputation Continues to Expand

Goldco is headquartered in Calabasas, California and specializes in precious metals IRAs and direct purchases of physical gold and silver.

The company assists customers interested in transferring or rolling over eligible retirement assets into self-directed precious metals IRAs. Goldco also works with consumers who want to purchase precious metals outside of a retirement account.

Goldco reports that it has helped Americans place more than $3 billion into gold and silver and has accumulated thousands of customer reviews across platforms including the Better Business Bureau, Trustpilot, Google and ConsumerAffairs.

For Gold IRA USA, the company's latest BBB milestone is significant because it shows that the review base continues to grow rather than relying primarily on customer feedback accumulated years earlier.

Recent reviews appearing on Goldco's BBB profile continue to address areas that prospective gold IRA customers frequently research, including communication with representatives, explanations of the precious metals purchasing process, retirement-account transfers and overall customer service.

More Consumers Are Researching Reputation Before Moving Retirement Funds

The number of companies competing for gold IRA customers has increased substantially over the past decade.

That gives retirement investors more options, but it can also make comparing providers more difficult.

Gold IRA USA recommends that consumers investigate several independent sources before choosing a company rather than relying entirely on rankings, advertisements, celebrity endorsements or a company's own marketing materials.

BBB profiles can be useful during that process because consumers can examine the company's business rating, accreditation status, customer-review score, individual reviews and complaint history in one location.

The distinction between a company's BBB business rating and its customer review rating is also important.

Goldco currently holds an A+ BBB business rating, while customers have independently given the company an average rating of 4.82 out of 5 stars across more than 1,700 reviews.

Those are separate measurements, and Gold IRA USA recommends consumers consider both when conducting their research.

A Track Record Built Over More Than a Decade

Goldco's BBB accreditation dates back to December 2011, giving consumers a substantial operating history to examine.

Longevity is one of the factors Gold IRA USA considers when reviewing gold IRA companies because precious metals held within retirement accounts may remain there for many years.

Investors may therefore want to know not only how a company is rated today, but whether it has operated through different gold-market environments, economic cycles and periods of changing investor demand.

Gold IRA USA says Goldco's combination of longevity, A+ BBB rating, 4.82-star customer score and more than 1,700 BBB reviews makes its current reputation profile noteworthy within the precious metals IRA industry.

The research platform continues to rank Goldco among its leading gold IRA companies for retirement investors researching precious metals diversification.

What Investors Should Research Before Opening a Gold IRA

Gold IRA USA encourages consumers to compare multiple companies before transferring retirement assets.

Investors should understand account minimums, precious metals pricing, custodial arrangements, storage requirements, ongoing fees, available metals, liquidation options and the procedures involved in completing a rollover or transfer.

Consumers should also remember that gold and silver prices fluctuate and that precious metals do not generate interest or dividends. A gold IRA may therefore be appropriate for some retirement strategies but not others.

Third-party ratings and customer reviews can help with the research process, but they should be considered alongside an investor's individual financial circumstances and long-term objectives.

Gold IRA USA recommends consulting qualified financial and tax professionals when appropriate before making decisions involving retirement assets.

About Gold IRA USA

Gold IRA USA is an independent educational resource covering gold IRAs, precious metals investing, retirement rollovers and retirement diversification. The platform publishes company reviews, rankings, educational guides and research designed to help consumers evaluate precious metals IRA providers and better understand self-directed retirement accounts.

Media Contact

Gold IRA USA

Phoenix, Arizona

media@goldirausa.com

https://goldirausa.com

SOURCE: Gold IRA USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/goldco-bbb-reviews-now-over-1-700-with-a-4.82-star-rating-1235825