Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC: Nicky Jam Joins 212-CARRION for New "¿ACCIDENTE? Call the Winner 212-CARRION" Campaign

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC is proud to announce that it's teaming up with award-winning artist Nicky Jam for the " ¿ACCIDENTE? Call the winner 212-CARRION " campaign.

The collaboration brings together Nicky Jam's strong connection with Latino audiences and Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC's longstanding presence in New York's Hispanic and Latino communities. The firm has served these communities for years through its legal services, Spanish-language resources, and local outreach.

Nicky Jam has been a major presence in Latin music for decades, earning international recognition and a global following. His career and influence have made him a familiar figure to generations of listeners, including many in the communities Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC serves throughout New York.

At the heart of the collaboration is a simple idea: When an unexpected accident happens, knowing where to turn for legal help can make an overwhelming situation a little easier. By pairing Nicky Jam with 212-CARRION, the firm hopes to make its name more familiar to New Yorkers and more likely to come to mind when they need assistance.

The campaign also reflects the firm's continued commitment to connecting with the diverse communities it serves. For New Yorkers who have been injured in an accident, the message is straightforward: Legal help is available, and an experienced personal injury attorney can help them determine what to do next.

"¿Accidente? Dímelo Papi" brings that message to life with a simple call to action: Call 212-CARRION.

About Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC

Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC is a New York personal injury law firm serving clients from offices in Queens, Manhattan, and Long Island. Its attorneys have more than 50 years of combined experience, and they've recovered tens of millions of dollars for injured individuals.

The firm handles cases involving motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, construction accidents, and other injuries caused by negligence.

For more information about Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC, contact us to schedule a free consultation; call 212-CARRION.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC

Address: 532 Broadhollow Rd, Suite 125

City: Melville

State: New York

Zip: 11747

Country: United States

Phone: (212) 433-3100

Website: https://carrionesq.com/

SOURCE: Carrion Accident & Injury Attorneys, PLLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nicky-jam-joins-212-carrion-for-new-%22%c2%bfaccidente-call-the-1235851