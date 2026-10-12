

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xodus Medical, a developer and manufacturer of surgical safety products, has agreed to be acquired by STERIS (STE), a provider of healthcare products and services focused on infection prevention.



The acquisition marks an important milestone in Xodus Medical's more than 30-year history. The companies share a commitment to patient safety and innovative surgical solutions. Joining STERIS will help Xodus Medical expand its reach, combine resources, and provide greater value to customers.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 2.06 percent up at $218.93.



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