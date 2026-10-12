Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington setzt auf Wolfram. Allegiance startet in Nevada.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.10.2026 22:38 Uhr
238 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hedgeye Asset Managment: Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF and Hedgeye Index Adds ETF to Delist and Liquidate

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Hedgeye Asset Management, LLC (the "Adviser") announced that the Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF (HELS) and the Hedgeye Index Adds ETF (ADDS) (collectively, the "Funds") will voluntarily delist from NYSE Arca, Inc. on October 20, 2026, and subsequently liquidate on October 26, 2026.

Effective as of the close of regular trading on October 20, 2026, the Funds will no longer accept creation orders and will be delisted from NYSE Arca, Inc. From the close of regular trading on October 20, 2026, through the liquidation date, the Funds' shares will no longer trade on NYSE Arca, Inc., and there can be no assurance that a market will be available for the sale of the Funds' shares.

Any shareholders who remain invested in the Funds on the liquidation date will receive a distribution equal to the value of their remaining investment in the Funds, less any applicable Fund liabilities and expenses, in accordance with the Funds' liquidation plan. The sale or liquidation of shares in the Funds will be a taxable event. Shareholders should consult their tax advisers regarding the tax consequences of the sale of their Fund shares and the termination and liquidation of the Funds.

As shareholders redeem shares of the Funds, the Funds may be unable to achieve their investment objectives or maintain their other investment policies. Accordingly, during the period from October 20, 2026, through the liquidation date, the Funds may increase their cash holdings and deviate from their investment objectives and other investment policies.

The liquidation of the Funds' portfolios may result in brokerage commissions and other transaction costs, which will be borne by the Funds and their shareholders. In addition, the Funds will bear expenses incurred in connection with the liquidations that have been deemed extraordinary expenses.

Investing involves risks including the risk of principal loss.

Before investing in the fund, the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the fund. Copies of the fund's prospectus may be obtained by visiting www.hedgeyeam.com/HELS or calling +1 (888) 711-8292. Read it carefully before investing.

The fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE: Hedgeye Asset Managment



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/exchange-traded-funds/hedgeye-130%2f30-equity-etf-hels-and-hedgeye-index-adds-etf-adds-to-delist-an-1235864

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.