Madisonville Christmas Company Invites Families to Make New Traditions this October

Madisonville and Plano locations brings families together for a festive Saturday of Christmas shopping, seasonal experiences and holiday memories

MADISONVILLE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 12, 2026 / Long before Christmas morning arrives, some of the season's best memories are made in the weeks leading up to it - choosing the perfect ornament, taking a family photo, finding a new decoration for the tree or simply spending a day together surrounded by the sights, sounds and traditions of Christmas.

This October, Madisonville Christmas Company is inviting families to begin the season together with a special Saturday holiday event on October 17 at both its Madisonville flagship and Plano pop-up location.

The family-owned Christmas retailer is turning holiday shopping into an experience families can build an entire fall outing around, with immersive displays, decorating inspiration, gifts, seasonal treats and special in-store experiences designed to make the day feel like the start of Christmas.

"We've always wanted Madisonville Christmas Company to feel like more than a place to shop," said Ashley Rentz, co-founder of Madisonville Christmas Company. "The goal is for families to walk through the doors and immediately feel like Christmas has started. Whether they come to find a special ornament, take a family photo or simply spend the day together, we want Madisonville to become part of the traditions they look forward to every year."

One Saturday, Two Texas Christmas Destinations

On Saturday, October 17, both Madisonville Christmas Company locations will host seasonal programming throughout the day including in-store specials, sweet treat samples, Item of the Week deals, photos with Santa (Madisonville from 12pm-4pm and Plano from 10am-2pm), and designer demos throughout the day.

At both locations, guests can explore decorated trees and themed displays, shop ornaments, ribbon, wreaths, gifts and seasonal décor, gather decorating inspiration and enjoy a festive atmosphere designed for families and Christmas lovers of all ages.

For visitors to the Madisonville flagship, the trip itself is part of the experience. Located between major Texas cities, the 11-acre holiday campus gives families a reason to turn an ordinary Saturday into a Christmas road trip, with shopping, dining and entertainment in one destination.

The Plano pop-up gives North Texas families a closer-to-home way to experience Madisonville Christmas Company and discover a curated selection of the brand's holiday décor, gifts and Christmas inspiration.

Turning Holiday Shopping Into a Family Tradition

As families look for experiences they can share across generations, Madisonville Christmas Company is leaning into the nostalgia and traditions that make the season meaningful. Guests can browse highly decorated trees and displays, select keepsake ornaments, discover gifts and seasonal treats, or learn more about custom design services for wreaths, garlands, swags, centerpieces and other holiday décor.

"Christmas traditions don't have to be elaborate," Rentz added. "Sometimes it is the place you visit every year, the ornament you pick out together or the photo you recreate with your children. Those are the moments people remember, and we love getting to be part of them."

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Madisonville Christmas Company - Madisonville Flagship and Plano Pop-Up

Event programming will take place at both stores on Saturday, check Madisonville Christmas Company's website for more information.

About Madisonville Christmas Company

Madisonville Christmas Company is a Texas-based holiday destination known for designer-led décor, immersive Christmas experiences, and family traditions. Located at 3475 Highway 21 East in Madisonville, Texas, between Houston and Dallas, its flagship features a 25,000-square-foot showroom with 6,000+ curated pieces, including trees, ornaments, ribbon, wreaths, lighting, gifts, and seasonal décor.

Set on an 11-acre holiday campus, the destination blends shopping, dining, and entertainment. Guests can explore themed displays, enjoy design inspiration, dine at Café twelve25 and The Mantel, gather on The Lawn, and experience seasonal events like live music, Santa visits, and workshops. Overnight stays are available at Yuletide RV Park, featuring Christmas-themed casitas and RV sites surrounded by holiday lights.

Built on nearly 20 years of professional holiday design experience, Madisonville Christmas Company is rooted in the belief that Christmas is about creating memories and traditions, not just decorating. It has become a holiday road-trip destination for families across Texas.

In 2026, the company expands with a seasonal Plano, Texas, pop-up at 5801 Preston Road, bringing a curated version of the experience to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Customers can also shop online nationwide.

For more information, visit Madisonville Christmas Company.

###

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Madisonville Christmas Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/madisonville-christmas-company-invites-families-to-make-new-traditions-1235944