Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2026, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 5 to October 9, 2026:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 05/10/2026 426,166 75.306499 32,093,069.45 XPAR 80,000 75.304637 6,024,370.96 CEUX 10,000 75.301551 753,015.51 TQEX 20,000 75.311373 1,506,227.46 AQEU 06/10/2026 422,129 75.438994 31,844,987.10 XPAR 80,000 75.442044 6,035,363.52 CEUX 10,000 75.447990 754,479.90 TQEX 20,000 75.449692 1,508,993.84 AQEU 07/10/2026 424,337 75.745784 32,141,738.75 XPAR 80,000 75.748305 6,059,864.40 CEUX 10,000 75.758298 757,582.98 TQEX 20,000 75.753329 1,515,066.58 AQEU 08/10/2026 413,782 77.208176 31,947,353.48 XPAR 80,000 77.215224 6,177,217.92 CEUX 10,000 77.226909 772,269.09 TQEX 20,000 77.241410 1,544,828.20 AQEU 09/10/2026 409,468 77.709835 31,819,690.72 XPAR 80,000 77.727154 6,218,172.32 CEUX 10,000 77.717515 777,175.15 TQEX 20,000 77.722922 1,554,458.44 AQEU Total 2,645,882 76.271703 201,805,925.77

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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Cautionary Note:

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Contacts:

TotalEnergies Contacts

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