Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2026, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 5 to October 9, 2026:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
05/10/2026
426,166
75.306499
32,093,069.45
XPAR
80,000
75.304637
6,024,370.96
CEUX
10,000
75.301551
753,015.51
TQEX
20,000
75.311373
1,506,227.46
AQEU
06/10/2026
422,129
75.438994
31,844,987.10
XPAR
80,000
75.442044
6,035,363.52
CEUX
10,000
75.447990
754,479.90
TQEX
20,000
75.449692
1,508,993.84
AQEU
07/10/2026
424,337
75.745784
32,141,738.75
XPAR
80,000
75.748305
6,059,864.40
CEUX
10,000
75.758298
757,582.98
TQEX
20,000
75.753329
1,515,066.58
AQEU
08/10/2026
413,782
77.208176
31,947,353.48
XPAR
80,000
77.215224
6,177,217.92
CEUX
10,000
77.226909
772,269.09
TQEX
20,000
77.241410
1,544,828.20
AQEU
09/10/2026
409,468
77.709835
31,819,690.72
XPAR
80,000
77.727154
6,218,172.32
CEUX
10,000
77.717515
777,175.15
TQEX
20,000
77.722922
1,554,458.44
AQEU
Total
2,645,882
76.271703
201,805,925.77
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
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Cautionary Note:
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
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Contacts:
TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com