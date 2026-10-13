2026 Beijing Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints: Nearly 200 distinguished guests visit 12345 Hotline to experience Beijing's practice in megacity governance

2026 Beijing Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haidian District leverages large language models (LLMs) to shift from case-by-case complaint resolution toward trend based root cause governance. Its livelihood-focused digital initiatives have delivered tangible outcomes, including improved physical fitness among teenagers and reduced traffic congestion during evening rush hours.

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An upgraded visit model, an immersive experience of digital-intelligent scenarios

"Open a window on the hotline, and see China's governance." Building on the 2024 event, this visit has been upgraded in quality, deeply integrating the practice of the Swift Response to Public Complaints (SRPC) reform with the forum's themes, and creating an internationalized visit model centered on concept dissemination, digital-intelligent display, and outcome communication.

The 2026 forum's "Visit to the 12345 Hotline" event has transformed the latest achievements of the four "smart" systems - smart workplace, smart customer service, smart agent assistance, and smart hub - into visual, interactive, and perceptible real-world scenarios: the 12345 Hotline Digital-Intelligent Innovation Lab. Guests no longer simply listen to introductions; they step into real work scenarios, operate functional modules with their own hands, intuitively understand the people-centered philosophy of urban governance, and experience in all dimensions the "Beijing Model" of digital-intelligent empowerment in megacity governance.

Walking into the hotline call-handling site, the guests saw the achievements of digital-intelligent technology integrated into the entire process of public service laid out before them one by one.

In the smart workplace area, the precise call prediction system, built on multi-source big data such as meteorological and traffic data, enables scientific allocation and efficient coordination of operator staffing. The real-time scheduling data screen allowed guests to directly feel the efficiency support behind responses to citizen appeals.

In the smart customer service display area, featured services were showcased together, including foreign-related service channels in 10 languages, enterprise-dedicated desks receiving an average of over 2,500 appeals per day, and video sign language accessibility services. Many guests tried out the appeal interaction function of the Jingtong App on site, experiencing first-hand the efficient process of AI intelligently collecting appeals and automatically generating handling work orders.

The AI-assisted handling, intelligent quality inspection, and review functions of the smart agent assistance system demonstrated to guests the standardized and precise support for citizen appeal handling throughout the entire process, from receipt to evaluation.

As the "digital brain" of urban governance, the smart hub clearly showed guests how massive, scattered livelihood data is transformed into precise governance analysis, driving Beijing's urban governance to shift comprehensively from passively receiving complaints and handling them after the fact to proactive prediction, root-cause governance, and precise policy-making.

Behind 200 million appeals: Understanding the warmth of the Hotline

The 12345 hotline call site also features an exhibition on Beijing's SRPC reform, which has attracted many guests to stop and observe. The development journey of the reform over more than seven years is clearly presented.

To date, the 12345 hotline has handled approximately 200 million appeals from citizens and enterprises, with both the resolution rate and satisfaction rate steadily remaining above 97%.

Behind the numbers is the daily work of more than 1,700 frontline operators dedicated to their posts, as well as the "Beijing path" of modern megacity governance driven by citizen demands. Through concrete figures and vivid cases, guests directly perceived the warmth and governance effectiveness of the SRPC mechanism.

Building a dialogue window: Sharing Beijing's experience in megacity governance

This visit was both an on-site governance observation and a global dialogue on urban governance. Through first-hand experience of the practice of building a people's city in the process of Chinese modernization, visiting guests said they understood the practical logic of Beijing's use of digital technology to handle livelihood matters. The event also provided reference cases for megacity governance worldwide.

Using the hotline as a window, this event helps international audiences gain a deeper understanding of the underlying logic of Beijing's urban governance, genuinely feel the real warmth of public services, accumulate exchange outcomes that can be summarized, replicated, and disseminated, and continuously expand the international communication influence of Beijing's megacity governance.

The Beijing Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints is held every two years, and 2026 marks the fourth edition. The distinguished guests' "Visit to the 12345 Hotline" event is a supporting activity of the forum and a standing window for continuously showcasing China's urban governance practice to the world and building international exchange and dialogue.

This year's forum will be held from October 12 to 13 in Beijing, with the permanent theme "People's City, Better Future" and the 2026 annual theme "Digital Intelligent Era and People's City."

During the forum, a series of outcomes will also be released, including theoretical research results on the SRPC reform, evaluation reports on urban hotline services and governance effectiveness at both global and national levels, and typical cases of global urban governance.

Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558