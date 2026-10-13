

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 5.3 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 681.974 trillion yen.



That missed expectations for an increase of 5.5 percent and was unchanged from the August reading.



Excluding trusts, lending was up 5.7 percent on year at 601.746 trillion yen, while lending from trusts jumped 7.7 percent to 80.228 trillion yen.



Lending from foreign banks jumped an annual 14.5 percent to 7.628 trillion yen.



For the third quarter of 2026, overall lending was up 5.4 percent.



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