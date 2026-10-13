The Paris Motor Show 2026 opened on October 12 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Under the theme "FOR THINGS THAT MATTER," FORTHING-the passenger vehicle brand of Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor Co., Ltd. (DFLZM)-unveiled the TK series, set to expand from Europe to the Middle East, Africa, South America, Southeast Asia with new-energy mobility worldwide.

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FORTHING's TK series makes its debut at the Paris Motor Show 2026

European Standards, Global Quality

Liu Xiaoping, Executive Deputy General Manager of DFLZM, said the Riding the Wind: Dual-Engine Plan, launched in June 2025, has driven four leaps in product, localization, channel and service, practicing "Rooted in China, Serving the World" through market-specific development and tuning.

FORTHING has taken root in Europe, benchmarking against Europe's stringent standards to refine products and services for global users, not just selling vehicles.

TK5 and TK7: Global Debut, Dual Choices

"TK stands for Technology and Kinetic-frontier technology, innovation and product evolution drive reliable, intelligent and dynamic mobility across scenarios," said Sylar Li, FORTHING Overseas Product Director. TK5 and TK7 target new-generation urban users and global families, complementing each other for personal commuting and long-distance family trips.

TK5 targets new-generation urban users, combining sporty design with a smart, comfortable cockpit tailored to their aesthetic needs. TK5 offers BEV and PHEV versions adapted to local charging infrastructure and habits; the BEV features 800V high-voltage fast charging to ease range anxiety.

TK7 serves global families, offering flexible 5-8 seat layouts, 37 storage compartments and 6.6kW V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) external discharging. Its 500 km electric and 1,100 km combined ranges (WLTC) balance urban commutes and long-distance trips.

The V9 PHEV Camper Van debuted, extending the MPV to camping with a pop-up roof bed, convertible double bed and side awning. A tech zone showcased core powertrain components-engine, hybrid transmission (DHT), battery pack and drive motor.

European Manufacturing, Global Channels

Under its four-leap strategy, DFLZM delivered on going global together over the past year. Nine KD plants have been completed, covering Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, while work on a European plant is underway, with mass production expected in Q1 2027.

From IAA Mobility 2023 to this Paris Motor Show, FORTHING has appeared at leading international shows for four consecutive years, evolving from product export to ecosystem going global and earning trust through consumer insight and regulatory validation. It will keep refining products and services so Chinese intelligent manufacturing's new-energy mobility reaches more households worldwide.

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