

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan AG (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss manufacturer of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients, reported Tuesday higher sales in its third quarter on a reported and like-for-like basis. Further, the firm maintained its mid- and long-term targets.



In the third quarter, Givaudan recorded sales of 2.092 billion Swiss francs, an increase of 11.3 percent from last year's 1.879 billion francs. On a like-for-Like or LFL basis, sales grew 8.6 percent, compared to 4.4 percent rise last year.



Fragrance & Beauty sales were 1.140 billion francs, up 17.7 percent on a reported basis and 13.5 percent on LFL basis.



Taste & Wellbeing sales were 952 million francs, a growth of 4.5 percent from last year, and the LFL growth was 1.5 percent.



In the first nine months of 2026, Givaudan's sales were 5.891 billion francs, an increase of 2.6 percent in francs and 5.2 percent on LFL basis.



Fragrance & Beauty sales increase 7.8 percent, while Taste & Wellbeing sales fell 2.8 percent on a reported basis.



Givaudan said it continued the first nine months of the year with good volume growth and maintained its operations and global supply chain at a high level, despite continuing geopolitical volatility.



Regarding the mid- and long-term ambitions, its 2030 strategy, the company said it continues to target 4-6 percent average like-for-like sales growth over the five-year period, along with over 12 percent average adjusted free cash flow.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News