Highlights

Thanksgiving, historical drill core to 10.46% WO3: Northair Mines hole T-81-1 returned 3.01% WO3 over 3.54 metres, including 4.74% WO3 over 2.03 metres and 10.46% WO3 over 0.51 metres, and hole T-81-2 returned 4.27% WO3 over 1.52 metres, including 9.08% WO3 over 0.51 metres (1981, core lengths). 2

Thanksgiving, surface samples to 16.2% WO3: Kerr Addison Mines sampled the showings in 1981 and returned up to 16.2% WO3 in selected samples, and a separate character sample returned 14.9% WO3. 3 Hand trenching exposed about 25 metres of scheelite bearing skarn. 4

Thanksgiving , on a paved highway and last drilled in 1981: Highway 23 runs beside the property, 20 to 25 kilometres north of Revelstoke. 5 No diamond or percussion drilling has been recorded since Northair's 1981 program 6 , and the Company is not aware of any LiDAR or drone magnetic survey over the property.

Five T's, five tungsten occurrences along about 10 kilometres: The claims cover all five tungsten occurrences recorded in BC MINFILE at the head of Albert Creek, including the Ice zone, mapped at surface as about 420 metres long and 3 to 20 metres wide, and a skarn band at EX 11 traced for 762 metres. 7 All 18 soil and stream sediment samples from the 1985 program were anomalous in tungsten, at 95 to 1,600 ppm W. The geologist who completed that work compared the setting to the Sangdong tungsten deposit in South Korea and the Mittersill tungsten deposit in Austria 8 ; those deposits are not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Five T's.

Rio Grande, scheelite float to 9.14% WO3: Four float samples collected by Denison Mines in 1980 returned 0.43% to 7.25% W (0.54% to 9.14% WO3), and Denison concluded that the frequency and grade of the float were "sufficient to suggest a significant source." 9 The interpreted source has never been sampled. 10

A North American tungsten portfolio: On closing, Allegiance will hold four tungsten projects in Canada and the United States, including Golden Scheelite in Nevada, a past producer that shipped tungsten ore in 1953 and 1954 under the U.S. government's Defense Production Act tungsten purchase program.11

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Allegiance Resources Corp. (CSE: ALLG) (FSE: BG5) ("Allegiance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a 100% interest in the Thanksgiving, Five T's and Rio Grande tungsten projects (the "Transaction") in British Columbia (collectively, the "Properties").

The Properties comprise 14 mineral claims covering approximately 1,905 hectares near Revelstoke and Shuswap Lake, British Columbia.12 On closing of the Transaction (the "Closing"), Allegiance will hold four tungsten projects covering approximately 2,046 hectares in British Columbia and Nevada.13

Union Carbide Canada Mining, Canada Tungsten Mining, Amax, Denison Mines, Kerr Addison Mines, Northair Mines, Noranda Exploration and Active Minerals explored the Properties and surrounding ground between 1971 and 1985. They drilled, trenched, mapped and sampled tungsten across the three Properties.14 At the Thanksgiving property, Northair Mines drilled 85 holes in 198115, and no diamond or percussion drilling has been recorded on the property since.16

"Serious mining companies found tungsten at surface and in drill core on these properties, and then the work stopped," said Kelly Abbott, President and Chief Executive Officer of Allegiance.17 "Thanksgiving has drill core grading 4.74% WO3 over 2.03 metres beside a paved highway north of Revelstoke, and no one has drilled it in 45 years.18 The Five T's has five tungsten occurrences along a 10 kilometre trend, and Rio Grande has scheelite float grading up to 9.14% WO3 from a source that has not been located.19 Together with Golden Scheelite in Nevada, Allegiance will hold four tungsten projects in Canada and the United States as U.S. defence procurement rules on tungsten tighten in January 2027.20 Our first step is to rebuild the 1981 Thanksgiving data in three dimensions with modern surveys and use it to plan the next round of drilling."

Thanksgiving Tungsten Project

Thanksgiving lies on Highway 23 on the east bank of the Columbia River, about 20 to 25 kilometres north of Revelstoke, with paved road access (BC MINFILE 082M 187).21

Prospectors discovered scheelite in a fresh Highway 23 road cut in October 1980.22 Scheelite occurs in a skarn horizon within folded and structurally repeated calcareous metasediments.23 Historical mapping identified a zoned diorite to quartz monzonite stock in the southern part of the property, and later petrological work attributed the skarn to an as yet undetected intrusion.24

Historical work places the mineralized sequence within a fault block of approximately 400 by 60 metres, with the skarn unit 3 to 10 metres thick.25 Kerr Addison reported in 1981 that hand trenching had exposed about 25 metres of scheelite bearing skarn on the north bank of the creek.26

Kerr Addison Mines sampled the showings in April 1981 and returned 16.2% WO3 and 1.99% WO3 in selected samples (General Testing Laboratories, certificate 8104-2858).27 A character sample submitted in December 1980 returned 14.9% WO3 (X-Ray Assay Laboratories, report 10235).28

Selected Historical Drilling29

Hole Length (m) WO3 (%) T-81-1 3.54 3.01 including 2.03 4.74 including 0.51 10.46 T-81-2 1.52 4.27 T-81-3 2.59 0.89

Northair Mines, 1981, Creek Zone (BC Assessment Report 10041). T-81-1 is reported from 14.03 to 17.57 metres, T-81-2 from 14.63 to 16.15 metres and T-81-3 from 12.19 to 14.78 metres. The 10.46% WO3 result is a single 0.51 metre sample within the 4.74% WO3 interval, and T-81-2 includes 9.08% WO3 over 0.51 metres from 15.14 to 15.65 metres.30 Intervals are core lengths; true widths are not known.

Northair recommended further evaluation of the existing data before additional drilling and withdrew in early 1982.31 Andaurex Resources, then the property owner, attributed the withdrawal to "current conditions and commitments in the gold mining industry."32 No diamond or percussion drilling has been recorded at Thanksgiving since 1981.33

Planned Work at Thanksgiving

The 1981 drill, trench and sample records predate GPS and have never been compiled into a georeferenced three dimensional geological model.34 Glacial and fluvioglacial deposits cover bedrock across parts of the property, which limits what surface mapping alone can see.35

Allegiance intends to combine the historical drilling and geological record with high resolution LiDAR, drone magnetics and structural modelling to map intrusive contacts, repeated favourable stratigraphy and prospective skarn targets where bedrock exposure is limited.

Subject to closing and financing, the Company intends to compile and georeference the 1981 drill, trench and sample records and to fly LiDAR and drone magnetic surveys over the Thanksgiving claims to define a new generation of drill targets. The scope, budget and timing of this work will be set with the Company's qualified person.

Five T's Tungsten Project

Five T's covers 711.10 hectares at the head of Albert Creek, about 36 kilometres east of Revelstoke, and all five tungsten occurrences recorded in BC MINFILE 082N 036 to 040, distributed along a trend of about 10 kilometres.36

In 1985, Active Minerals mapped the Ice zone at surface as approximately 420 metres long and 3 to 20 metres wide.37 At EX 11, BC MINFILE records a continuous skarn band averaging 0.9 metres wide over approximately 762 metres.38

All 18 soil and stream sediment samples from the 1985 program were anomalous in tungsten, ranging from 95 to 1,600 ppm W, and outlined a tungsten in soil anomaly of approximately 300 by 500 metres that the author described as open in all directions.39

The geologist who completed the 1985 work, Chris Graf, P.Eng., of Active Minerals, described the mineralization as "strataform and widespread." 40

Graf compared the Five T's to stratiform scheelite deposits hosted in Lower Paleozoic quartzites, including the Sangdong tungsten deposit in South Korea and the Mittersill tungsten deposit in Austria, which he described as large deposits belonging to extensive scheelite bearing tungsten provinces, and suggested that a similar large scale tungsten district may occur within the Lower Paleozoic Hamill and Lardeau Group rocks of the Kootenay Arc.41 Mineralization at Sangdong and Mittersill is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Five T's.

No drilling has been recorded on the Five T's.42

Rio Grande Tungsten Project

Rio Grande presents a simple exploration question: where did float grading up to 9.14% WO3 come from?43

In 1980, Denison Mines followed scheelite bearing skarn float up Canyon Creek. Four float samples returned 0.43% to 7.25% W (0.54% to 9.14% WO3), and Denison concluded that the frequency and grade of the float were "sufficient to suggest a significant source." 44

In 1971, Amax recorded scheelite and chalcopyrite in a skarn zone along the contact of quartz monzonite with metasedimentary rocks on the RIO claims, and completed 180 feet of trenching (BC Geology, Exploration and Mining 1971).45

Denison interpreted the source of the float as a rusty granitic dyke at about 1,040 metres elevation, which has never been sampled.46 Allegiance intends to return to the interpreted source area using modern positioning, mapping and sampling methods.

Tungsten Supply

The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that China accounted for approximately 79% of global tungsten mine production in 2025.47 The United States has had no tungsten mine production since 2015, and China placed selected tungsten items under export licensing in February 2025.48 From January 1, 2027, 48 CFR 252.225-7052 extends the U.S. Department of Defense restriction on tungsten metal powder and tungsten heavy alloy to material mined, refined, separated, melted or produced in China, Russia, Iran or North Korea. Canada and the United States are not among the named countries,49 and all four Allegiance projects are in Canada and the United States.

Transaction Terms

The Company has entered into the Agreement with the holders of the mineral claims (the "Claim Holders") and certain other vendors (collectively with the Claim Holders, the "Vendors"). As consideration for the Properties, the Company will issue an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares (the "Payment Shares") to the Vendors on Closing and pay the Claim Holders $30,000 in cash on execution of the Agreement, which is nonrefundable, and $30,000 six months after execution of the Agreement.

The Payment Shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.175 per share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on October 9, 2026, representing aggregate deemed share consideration of $210,000.

The Payment Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance. Under the Agreement, 50% will be released four months and one day after closing, subject to registration of the claim transfer on Mineral Titles Online, and 50% ten months and one day after closing.

On closing, the Company will grant the Vendors an aggregate 2% net smelter returns royalty in respect of the Properties, shared in proportion to their interests. Allegiance will have the right to purchase 1% of the royalty for $450,000 prior to commercial production.

Closing remains subject to completion and the delivery of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report, acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (if required) and other customary closing conditions. The Agreement provides for Closing before December 31, 2026.

Property Summary50

Property Claims Hectares Good Standing Thanksgiving 1117258, 1117261 1,012.48 July 1, 2027 Five T's 10 mineral claims 711.10 July 12, 2028

(one claim July 15, 2028) Rio Grande 1136437, 1137746 181.81 July 22, 2027 and August 27, 2027

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ryan Versloot, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, who is independent of the Company and of the Vendors.

Ryan Versloot has reviewed the historical sources cited in this news release, including BC Assessment Reports 10041, 9169 and 14749 and the BC MINFILE records, but has not verified the historical data. Verification requires field examination, resampling and access to original core, samples and laboratory records, none of which has been possible before the Company acquires the Properties.

Historical Sampling and Analytical Information

Thanksgiving surface samples were collected by Kerr Addison Mines Ltd. in April 1981 and assayed for WO3 by General Testing Laboratories, Vancouver (certificate 8104-2858).51 The 14.9% WO3 character sample was analyzed by X-Ray Assay Laboratories by XRF (report 10235).52 Thanksgiving diamond drilling by Northair Mines Ltd. in 1981 was HQ core, reduced to NQ where ground conditions required. Core was assayed by Chemex Labs Ltd. using acid decomposition followed by colorimetric determination of tungsten as the thiocyanate complex. Collar coordinates and hole orientations are recorded in Assessment Report 1004153 and have not yet been compiled by the Company.

Five T's samples were collected by Active Minerals Ltd. in 1985 and analyzed by Min-En Laboratories Ltd., North Vancouver.54 Rio Grande float samples were collected for Denison Mines Limited in 1980 and analyzed by Rossbacher Laboratories, with results reported as percent tungsten.55 Where WO3 equivalents are shown, W has been converted to WO3 using a factor of 1.2611.56

Grab, character and float samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization across the Properties. Float samples are not in place and their bedrock sources are unknown. Historical drill intervals are core lengths and true widths are not known. Dimensions of geological units and mapped zones do not represent continuous tungsten mineralization, and the approximately 10 kilometre Five T's trend does not represent continuous mineralization.

Northair reported tungsten intervals in seven of its 26 diamond holes at Thanksgiving; most other holes returned low or trace values, and holes on the South and East Limbs returned 0.16% to 0.21% WO3 over 0.50 to 1.52 metres.57

A BC Geological Survey reconnaissance in 2000 collected 14 samples in the Ice and EX 90 area, with a maximum of 410 ppm W.58 A 1972 government summary refers to surface diamond drilling on part of the Ice claims, but no assessment report, logs or results have been found, and a 1979 property review states that no drilling was done.59

The Company has not verified any of the historical information, including sampling procedures, sample type and width, analytical methods, quality assurance and quality control procedures, drill hole locations or drill totals.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Historical Information

The historical information in this news release is derived from BC Assessment Reports 3725 (Union Carbide Canada Mining Ltd.), 3940 (Canada Tungsten Mining Corp.), 9169 (Denison Mines Limited), 10041 parts A to F (Northair Mines Ltd.), 10091 and 10099 (Noranda Exploration Company Limited), 14749 (Active Minerals Ltd.) and 31823 (Signature Resources Inc.); BC Property File documents 004605, 005045, 675502 to 675505 and 823762 to 823767; BC MINFILE records 082M 116, 082M 187 and 082N 036 to 040; Geology, Exploration and Mining in British Columbia 1971 and 1972; and Logan, J.M. (2001), BC Geological Survey Paper 2001-1. Golden Scheelite information is from U.S. Geological Survey Mineral Resources Data System record 10047493 and Nevada Bureau of Mines Bulletin 59.

The Company considers these sources relevant because they document historical exploration, sampling and drilling on the Properties. However, neither the Company nor a qualified person has verified the historical results.

The historical results in this news release have not been verified by a qualified person, and the Company is not treating them as current. Historical results may not be representative of mineralization across the Properties or of results that may be obtained from future exploration. There are no current mineral resources or mineral reserves on the Properties or on Golden Scheelite.

About Allegiance Resources Corp.

Allegiance Resources Corp. (CSE: ALLG) (FSE: BG5), formerly Pegmatite One Lithium and Gold Corp., is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on tungsten and other critical metals in established mining jurisdictions. Through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Wolfram Critical Minerals Inc., the Company holds a 100% interest in the Golden Scheelite Tungsten Project in Humboldt County, Nevada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Allegiance Resources Corp.

Kelly Abbott

President and Chief Executive Officer

Market and Industry Data

Certain market and industry information in this news release, including information relating to global tungsten mine production, United States domestic mine production, Chinese export controls and United States defence procurement requirements, is based on government and third party sources believed by the Company to be reliable, including publications of the U.S. Geological Survey, the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the United States Code of Federal Regulations. The Company has not independently verified all such market and industry data.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding completion of the acquisition; CSE acceptance; transfer of the Properties; completion of technical reports; future exploration programs; compilation and interpretation of historical information; LiDAR, magnetic and other geophysical surveys; geological modelling; exploration targeting; future sampling and drilling; identification of concealed or additional skarn horizons; identification of the source of mineralized float at Rio Grande; the consolidation of a four project tungsten portfolio including Golden Scheelite; the effect of United States defence procurement requirements and Chinese export controls on tungsten supply and demand; and advancement of the Properties.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs, including that the Company will engage an independent qualified person and receive a technical report acceptable to the CSE in time to close by December 31, 2026; that the CSE will accept the transaction; that the Vendors will perform their obligations, including registration of the claim transfer; that the claims will be maintained in good standing; that financing, permits and access will be available on acceptable terms; and that the historical data are materially accurate. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially. Such risks include the possibility that the acquisition does not close; the risk that the Company cannot engage a qualified person or complete the technical report in time to close; delays in regulatory acceptance; title and title transfer risks; the possibility that historical exploration results or geological interpretations cannot be verified; the possibility that future work will not confirm historical results; the possibility that historical drill collars and sample sites cannot be located; helicopter access and a short field season at the Five T's; permitting and consultation requirements, including consultation with First Nations and changes to the British Columbia Mineral Tenure Act; risks associated with acquiring assets from non arm's length parties; seasonal access; availability of financing; commodity price volatility; environmental and operational risks; and general economic and market conditions.

The Properties are early stage exploration properties. There can be no assurance that the acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all, or that exploration will result in the discovery or definition of an economically viable mineral deposit. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Notes and Sources

Wares, R. (1982). Assessment Report, Diamond Drill Programme, Thanksgiving Property, Revelstoke M.D. (operator Northair Mines Ltd.; owner Andaurex Resources Inc.). BC Geological Survey Assessment Report 10041, Part E, Section 3, Drill Results, Creek Area, p. 7 (hole T-81-1, 3.01% WO3 from 14.03 to 17.57 metres, core length). https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/10041e.pdf/; Sirola, W.M. (1981). Correspondence re: Thanksgiving Property (Kerr Addison Mines Limited letter to W.A. Cameron dated May 15, 1981, enclosing General Testing Laboratories Certificate of Assay 8104-2858). BC Property File 823762, Certificate of Assay 8104-2858 (sample 3505, 16.2% WO3). https://propertyfile.gov.bc.ca/reports/PF823762.pdf BC Assessment Report 10041, Part E (Wares, 1982), p. 7 and Appendix A.5 drill logs (T-81-1 sample 3278 and T-81-2 sample 3287); Northair reported the intervals as drill widths. BC Property File 823762 (Sirola, 1981), Certificate of Assay 8104-2858 (samples 3505 and 3506); Unsigned (1981). Report on Thanksgiving Tungsten (report headed "Thanksgiving Tungsten Property, Revelstoke Mining Division" on an April 23, 1981 property examination, recommending that Kerr Addison Mines Limited option the property). BC Property File 823763, p. 2 (sample types). https://propertyfile.gov.bc.ca/reports/PF823763.pdf; Grove, E.W. (1981). Geological Report and Work Proposal on the Thanksgiving Property (E.W. Grove Consultants Ltd. for Andaurex Resources Inc.). BC Property File 823767, p. 29 and Appendix C, X-Ray Assay Laboratories Limited report 10235 (character sample, 14.9% WO3 by XRF, submitted December 19, 1980). https://propertyfile.gov.bc.ca/reports/PF823767.pdf BC Property File 823763 (1981), p. 1 ("a length of 25 meters has been exposed by hand trenching on the north bank of the stream"). BC Property File 823767 (Grove, 1981), pp. 4 to 6 (claims lie along Highway 23, a paved major route, about 20 kilometres north of Revelstoke); Wares, R. (1982). Assessment Report, Geological Exploration, Thanksgiving Property, Revelstoke M.D. (operator Northair Mines Ltd.; owner Andaurex Resources Inc.). BC Geological Survey Assessment Report 10041, Part A, p. 1 (24 kilometres north of Revelstoke, access by Highway 23). https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/10041a.pdf/; White, G.P.E. (1982). The Thanksgiving Tungsten Showing (82M/1E). In Geological Fieldwork 1981, British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, BC Geological Survey Paper 1982-1, p. 58 (about 25 kilometres north of Revelstoke along the new Mica Dam Highway). https://cmscontent.nrs.gov.bc.ca/geoscience/PublicationCatalogue/Paper/BCGS_P1982-01.pdf BC Geological Survey (2026). MINFILE 082M 187, Thanksgiving, MINFILE Record Summary (last revised February 25, 1986; accessed October 6, 2026). BC MINFILE Mineral Occurrence Database, Bibliography (assessment reports 10041, 10091 and 10099 only). https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=082M++187; Farney, W.J. (1985). Assessment Report, Physical, Prospecting, Geological Survey, B D J Groups of Claims, Revelstoke Mining Division (Farney Explorations and Associates). BC Geological Survey Assessment Report 15102. https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/15102.pdf/; MacIntyre, D.G. (2010). Results of an Airborne VTEM and Magnetometer Geophysical Survey and Follow up Geochemical Sampling, Columbia Queen Property (Signature Resources Inc.). BC Geological Survey Assessment Report 31823. https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/31823.pdf/ BC Geological Survey (2026). MINFILE Record Summaries 082N 036 (Ice, Cass), 082N 037 (EX 90), 082N 038 (AC), 082N 039 (EX 26) and 082N 040 (EX 11) (accessed October 6, 2026). BC MINFILE Mineral Occurrence Database, 082N 036 to 082N 040 (locations and capsule geology; 082N 040 records a continuous skarn band averaging 0.9 metre wide over 762 metres). https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=082N++036 (for the other records substitute 082N++037, 082N++038, 082N++039 or 082N++040); Province of British Columbia, Mineral Titles Online, tenure records for tenures 1117258, 1117261, 1117273, 1117274, 1117275, 1117276, 1117277, 1117282, 1117348, 1117349, 1117410, 1117411, 1136437 and 1137746, accessed October 8, 2026. https://www.mtonline.gov.bc.ca/; Graf, C. (1986). Assessment Report on the Cass 2,3 Claims Tungsten Prospect, Revelstoke Mining Division (Active Minerals Ltd.; field work August 1985). BC Geological Survey Assessment Report 14749, p. 6 (largest known scheelite bearing zone 420 metres long and 3 to 20 metres wide). https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/14749.pdf/; all five MINFILE locations fall within the current tenures, and MINFILE 082N 036 (Ice) and 082N 040 (EX 11) are about 9.9 kilometres apart, calculated from the MINFILE UTM coordinates. BC Assessment Report 14749 (Graf, 1986), pp. 1, 5, 6 and 8 (Conclusion 2) and Appendix I; Graf uses the spellings "Mitterskill" and "Sandong" for the Mittersill and Sangdong deposits. Cook, D.L. (1981). Prospecting Report on the CAN Claim Group at Canyon Creek, British Columbia (I.M. Watson & Associates for Denison Mines Ltd.; field work May 17 and August 23, 1980). BC Geological Survey Assessment Report 9169, pp. 6 to 7 (assay table, samples 12 to 15, and Conclusion (a)). https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/09169.pdf/; British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources (1981). Exploration in British Columbia 1980, p. 141 (RIO, CAN 1 to 6 claims, owner Denison Mines Ltd.). https://cmscontent.nrs.gov.bc.ca/geoscience/PublicationCatalogue/GeologyExplorationMining/BCGS_EXP1980-00.pdf; WO3 values are calculated by the Company as W multiplied by 1.2611. BC Assessment Report 9169 (Cook, 1981), pp. 6 to 7 (only a cursory preliminary examination of the dyke area had been possible, and mapping and sampling were recommended); BC Geological Survey (2026). MINFILE 082M 116, Rio, Can, MINFILE Record Summary (accessed October 6, 2026). BC MINFILE Mineral Occurrence Database, Bibliography (no assessment report after report 9169). https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=082M++116 U.S. Geological Survey (n.d.). Mineral Resources Data System, deposit record 10047493, Golden Scheelite Prospect, Humboldt County, Nevada. https://mrdata.usgs.gov/mrds/show-mrds.php?dep_id=10047493; Willden, R. (1964). Geology and Mineral Deposits of Humboldt County, Nevada. Nevada Bureau of Mines Bulletin 59 (ore shipped to the Getchell mill in 1953 and 1954). https://pubs.nbmg.unr.edu/Geol_mineral_of_Humboldt_Co_p/b059.htm; Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (1951). Government Tungsten Purchase Program. The Ore.-Bin, vol. 13, no. 5 (May 1951), pp. 34 to 35 (General Services Administration domestic purchase program announced May 10, 1951). https://pubs.oregon.gov/dogami/og/OBv13n05.pdf Province of British Columbia, Mineral Titles Online, accessed October 8, 2026 (14 tenures totalling 1,905.40 hectares); BC Property File 823767 (Grove, 1981), pp. 4 to 6; BC MINFILE 082N 036 (about 36 kilometres east of Revelstoke); BC Assessment Report 9169 (Cook, 1981), Section 1, Location and Access (32 kilometres by logging road west from Seymour Arm, Shuswap Lake). Province of British Columbia, Mineral Titles Online, accessed October 8, 2026; U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Mineral and Land Records System, case records for the Golden Scheelite unpatented lode claims (347.09 acres), Humboldt County, Nevada. https://mlrs.blm.gov/; 347.09 acres equals 140.46 hectares, and 1,905.40 plus 140.46 hectares equals 2,045.86 hectares. Westervelt, R.D. (1972). Geological Report on the Ice Claim Group, Albert Canyon, Revelstoke Area, B.C. (Union Carbide Canada Mining Ltd.; work completed July to September 1971). BC Geological Survey Assessment Report 3725. https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/03725.pdf/; Littlejohn, A.L. (1972). Geological Report on the Y, ACEX, NEC, EXA, EXB, EXC, NEAC, NEA, ACA and ADEX Claim Groups at Albert Canyon, British Columbia (Canada Tungsten Mining Corporation Ltd.). BC Geological Survey Assessment Report 3940. https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/03940.pdf/; British Columbia Department of Mines and Petroleum Resources (1972). Geology, Exploration and Mining in British Columbia 1971, p. 441 (RIO claims, Amax Potash Limited, formerly Amax Exploration, Inc.; 180 feet of trenching). https://cmscontent.nrs.gov.bc.ca/geoscience/PublicationCatalogue/GeologyExplorationMining/BCGS_GEM1971.pdf; BC Assessment Report 9169 (Cook, 1981); BC Property File 823762 (Sirola, 1981); BC Property File 823763 (1981), p. 1; BC Assessment Report 10041, Part A (Wares, 1982); BC Assessment Report 10041, Part E (Wares, 1982); Wares, R. (1982). Assessment Report, Percussion Drill Programme, Thanksgiving Property, Revelstoke M.D. (operator Northair Mines Ltd.; owner Andaurex Resources Inc.). BC Geological Survey Assessment Report 10041, Part F. https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/10041f.pdf/; Fisher, J.E. (1981). Geological and Geochemical Report on the Sal 1 to 11 Claims, Laforme Creek Property, Revelstoke M.D. (Noranda Exploration Company Limited). BC Geological Survey Assessment Report 10091. https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/Report/10091.pdf/; BC Assessment Report 14749 (Graf, 1986). British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources (1982). Exploration in British Columbia 1981, p. xi (26 diamond drill holes and 59 percussion drill holes). https://cmscontent.nrs.gov.bc.ca/geoscience/PublicationCatalogue/GeologyExplorationMining/BCGS_EXP1981-00.pdf; BC Assessment Report 10041, Part E (Wares, 1982), Section 1.5; BC Assessment Report 10041, Part F (Wares, 1982), Table of Contents (holes TP-81-1 to TP-81-59). BC MINFILE 082M 187, Bibliography; BC Assessment Report 15102 (Farney, 1985); BC Assessment Report 31823 (MacIntyre, 2010). BC Property File 823762 (Sirola, 1981); BC Assessment Report 14749 (Graf, 1986); BC Assessment Report 9169 (Cook, 1981); BC Assessment Report 10041, Part E (Wares, 1982). BC Assessment Report 10041, Part E (Wares, 1982), p. 7 (T-81-1, 4.74% WO3 over 2.03 metres, core length); BC Property File 823767 (Grove, 1981), p. 5 (Highway 23, a paved major route); BC MINFILE 082M 187, Bibliography; BC Assessment Report 15102 (Farney, 1985); BC Assessment Report 31823 (MacIntyre, 2010). BC MINFILE 082N 036 to 040 (locations of 082N 036 and 082N 040, about 9.9 kilometres apart); BC Assessment Report 9169 (Cook, 1981), pp. 6 to 7 (float sample 13, 7.25% W, equal to 9.14% WO3 Recommendation (a), "Continue prospecting to locate the mineralized skarn source"); BC MINFILE 082M 116, Bibliography (no assessment report after report 9169). U.S. Department of Defense (2024). Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, 48 CFR 252.225-7052, Restriction on the Acquisition of Certain Magnets, Tantalum, and Tungsten (MAY 2024), paragraph (b)(1)(ii). https://www.acquisition.gov/dfars/252.225-7052-restriction-acquisition-certain-magnets-tantalum-and-tungsten. BC Property File 823767 (Grove, 1981), pp. 4 to 6 (Highway 23, about 20 kilometres north of Revelstoke, on the easterly slope of the Columbia River valley); BC Assessment Report 10041, Part A (Wares, 1982), p. 1; BC Geological Survey Paper 1982-1 (White, 1982), p. 58; BC MINFILE 082M 187. BC Property File 823767 (Grove, 1981), p. 9 (prospectors recognized mineralization on Thanksgiving Day 1980 in a pyritic gossan on the verge of the recently constructed highway); George Cross News Letter (1981). News Clippings on the Thanksgiving Claim. BC Property File 005045. https://propertyfile.gov.bc.ca/reports/PF005045.pdf; BC Assessment Report 10041, Part A (Wares, 1982), Section 1.4. BC Assessment Report 10041, Part A (Wares, 1982), pp. 8 and 11 (asymmetric antiform, stacked thrust plates and skarn unit repeated by reverse faulting in hole T-81-14); BC MINFILE 082M 187. 24. BC Assessment Report 10041, Part A (Wares, 1982), pp. 8 and 13 (zoned stock with a diorite envelope and porphyritic quartz monzonite core); Donnelly, T., Paterson, C. and Nesbitt, B. (1983). Petrology of the Thanksgiving Tungsten Deposit, Revelstoke, B.C. (Geological Association of Canada and Mineralogical Association of Canada abstract). BC Property File 675505 ("hydrothermal circulation produced by an, as yet, undetected intrusion"). https://propertyfile.gov.bc.ca/reports/PF675505.pdf BC Property File 675505 (Donnelly et al., 1983) ("a 400 m by 60 m fault block"); BC Assessment Report 10041, Part A (Wares, 1982), p. 11; BC MINFILE 082M 187 (skarn unit 3 to 10 metres wide). BC Property File 823763 (1981), p. 1. BC Property File 823762 (Sirola, 1981); BC Property File 823763 (1981), p. 2 (sample types). BC Property File 823767 (Grove, 1981), p. 29 and Appendix C. BC Assessment Report 10041, Part E (Wares, 1982), Section 3, p. 7, and Appendix A.5 drill logs (holes T-81-1 to T-81-3). BC Assessment Report 10041, Part E (Wares, 1982), p. 7 and Appendix A.5 drill logs (T-81-1 sample 3278 and T-81-2 sample 3287). BC Assessment Report 10041, Part E (Wares, 1982), Section 10, Summary and Conclusions, item 4 ("No further drill holes are recommended until further evaluation of the existing geological data"); Andaurex Resources Inc. (1982). News Clippings: L.H. and Thanksgiving (Andaurex Resources Inc. company reports as published in the George Cross News Letter and The Northern Miner, 1982). BC Property File 004605. https://propertyfile.gov.bc.ca/reports/PF004605.pdf BC Property File 004605 (Andaurex Resources Inc., 1982). BC MINFILE 082M 187, Bibliography; BC Assessment Report 15102 (Farney, 1985); BC Assessment Report 31823 (MacIntyre, 2010). BC Assessment Report 10041, Part A (Wares, 1982), pp. 8 to 13 and Figures 4 and 5; BC Assessment Report 10041, Part E (Wares, 1982), Figures 3 and 4 and Appendix A.5; the 1981 locations are recorded on a local property grid. BC Assessment Report 10041, Part A (Wares, 1982), p. 9 (outcrop limited below 600 metres, where fluvioglacial sands and gravels mark the terrain, and late glacial ice flank deposits from 600 to 750 metres). Province of British Columbia, Mineral Titles Online, accessed October 8, 2026 (ten tenures totalling 711.10 hectares); BC MINFILE 082N 036 (near the headwaters of Albert Creek, about 36 kilometres east of Revelstoke); BC MINFILE 082N 036 to 040 (locations). BC Assessment Report 14749 (Graf, 1986), p. 6; BC Assessment Report 3725 (Westervelt, 1972) (zone outlined by night lamping in 1971); BC MINFILE 082N 036. BC MINFILE 082N 040; BC Assessment Report 3940 (Littlejohn, 1972). BC Assessment Report 14749 (Graf, 1986), pp. 6 to 7 and Appendix I. BC Assessment Report 14749 (Graf, 1986), p. 7, Statement of Qualifications and Appendix I (Min-En Laboratories certificates addressed to Active Minerals Ltd., attention C. Graf). BC Assessment Report 14749 (Graf, 1986), p. 8, Conclusion 2. BC MINFILE 082N 036 to 040; BC Assessment Report 3725 (Westervelt, 1972); BC Assessment Report 3940 (Littlejohn, 1972); BC Assessment Report 14749 (Graf, 1986); a 1972 government summary refers to surface diamond drilling on part of the Ice claims (see Historical Sampling and Analytical Information). BC Assessment Report 9169 (Cook, 1981), pp. 6 to 7. BC Assessment Report 9169 (Cook, 1981), pp. 3 and 6 to 7. Geology, Exploration and Mining in British Columbia 1971, p. 441. BC Assessment Report 9169 (Cook, 1981), pp. 5 to 7; BC MINFILE 082M 116. Saloum, S.H. (2026). Tungsten. In Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026. U.S. Geological Survey, February 2026, World Mine Production and Reserves (China 67,000 tonnes of an estimated world total of 85,000 tonnes in 2025, or about 79%). https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2026/mcs2026-tungsten.pdf U.S. Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026, Tungsten, Domestic Production and Use ("Tungsten has not been mined commercially in the United States since 2015") and Events, Trends, and Issues; Ministry of Commerce and General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (2025). Announcement No. 10 of 2025 on the Decision to Implement Export Controls on Tungsten, Tellurium, Bismuth, Molybdenum and Indium Related Items (商务部 海关总署公告2025年第10号), issued and effective February 4, 2025. https://www.mofcom.gov.cn/zwgk/zcfb/art/2025/art_e623090907fc4e1092f0a4db72f57b95.html 48 CFR 252.225-7052, paragraph (a), definitions of "covered country" and "covered material", and paragraph (b)(1)(ii), subject to the exceptions in paragraph (c); U.S. Department of Defense (2026). Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, 48 CFR 225.7018-2, Restriction (DFARS change effective May 7, 2026), paragraph (a)(2). https://www.acquisition.gov/dfars/225.7018-2-restriction. Province of British Columbia, Mineral Titles Online, accessed October 8, 2026 (claim numbers, areas and good to dates). BC Property File 823762 (Sirola, 1981). BC Property File 823767 (Grove, 1981), Appendix C (X-Ray Assay Laboratories Limited, Don Mills, Ontario). BC Assessment Report 10041, Part E (Wares, 1982), Sections 1.5 and 6 ("changing down from HQ to NQ core"), Appendix A.3, Analytical Techniques (Chemex Labs Ltd. letter to Northair Mines Ltd. dated May 28, 1981), Figures 3 and 4 and Appendix A.5 drill logs; BC Assessment Report 10041, Part F (Wares, 1982), Figure 3 and Appendix A.6 drill logs. BC Assessment Report 14749 (Graf, 1986), Appendix I. BC Assessment Report 9169 (Cook, 1981), p. 6 and Appendix I. U.S. Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026, Tungsten, note 6 (a metric ton unit of tungsten trioxide contains 7.93 kilograms of tungsten); the factor is the ratio of the molar mass of WO3 (231.84) to that of W (183.84), or 1.2611. BC Assessment Report 10041, Part E (Wares, 1982), Sections 3 to 10 (South Limb holes T-81-6, 0.17% WO3 over 1.52 metres, and T-81-7, 0.16% WO3 over 1.01 metres; East Limb hole T-81-14, 0.21% WO3 over 0.50 metres). Logan, J.M. (2001). Prospective Areas for Intrusion Related Gold Quartz Veins in Southern British Columbia. In Geological Fieldwork 2000, British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines, BC Geological Survey Paper 2001-1, pp. 231 to 252, at pp. 233 to 234 and Table 1 (14 samples listed under Battle Range, Ice, EX90). https://cmscontent.nrs.gov.bc.ca/geoscience/PublicationCatalogue/Paper/BCGS_P2001-01-14_Logan.pdf British Columbia Department of Mines and Petroleum Resources (1973). Geology, Exploration and Mining in British Columbia 1972, p. 95 ("Surface diamond drilling, 1 inch equals 400 feet covering Ice 35-48 and 53-60"). https://cmscontent.nrs.gov.bc.ca/geoscience/PublicationCatalogue/GeologyExplorationMining/BCGS_GEM1972.pdf; Unsigned (undated, circa 1979). Albert Canyon, McDougal and Incomappleux Claim Group Package, Kodiak Resources (internal company memorandum). BC Property File 810780 ("No drilling was done"). https://propertyfile.gov.bc.ca/reports/PF810780.pdf

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