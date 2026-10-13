

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (GALP.LS), a Portuguese integrated energy company, reported a 14% year-on-year increase in working interest production to 131,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the third quarter of 2026.



Oil accounted for 90% of production, compared with 86% in the year-ago quarter. Production rose 3% from the second quarter.



In Industrial & Midstream, raw materials processed declined 2% year-on-year and sequentially to 22.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (mboe). Galp's refining margin increased to $33.8 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), from $9.5 a year earlier and $16.8 in the previous quarter.



Oil products supply rose 1% year-on-year to 4.1 million tonnes, while natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and trading volumes increased 26% to 21.4 terawatt-hours (TWh). Trading volumes grew 33% to 15.8 TWh.



In the Commercial segment, oil products client sales declined 1% year-on-year to 2.0 million tonnes. Natural gas client sales rose 16% to 4.2 TWh, while electricity client sales increased 37% to 2.5 TWh.



Renewable installed capacity grew 64% year-on-year to 2.7 gigawatts. Renewable energy sold increased 42% to 1,174 gigawatt-hours, with wind accounting for 19% of the total, compared with 1% a year earlier.



Galp is scheduled to publish its third-quarter 2026 financial results on October 26.



In Lisbon, Galp shares closed down 0.67% at €22.36 on Monday.



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