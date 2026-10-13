Italy's installed solar PV capacity is projected to reach between 100 GW and 111 GW by 2035 and between 114 GW and 137 GW by 2040, according to the 2026 Scenario Description Document (DDS 2026), prepared by electricity transmission system operator Terna and gas infrastructure operator Snam to support their respective grid development plans. Solar power generation is expected to increase from 44 TWh in 2025 to 110 TWh in 2030, accounting for more than 52% of renewable electricity generation and approximately 37% of total domestic electricity production. By 2040, solar generation could reach between ...

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