Brazil's micro- and mini-distributed generation (MMGD) segment is expected to add 41.4 GW of capacity over the next decade, according to the country's draft ten-year energy expansion plan (PDE 2036), prepared by the Energy Research Office (EPE) under guidelines established by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME). The report projects that the segment will serve 13.5 million consumers by 2036, with average generation reaching 14.1 GW. Solar PV is expected to account for most of the expansion, supported by growing adoption of self-generation systems among residential, commercial and industrial ...

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