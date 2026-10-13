The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced up to AUD 32.3 million ($22.45 million) in funding for United States-headquartered companies Luminous Robotics and Built Robotics to establish new manufacturing facilities in Melbourne and Brisbane. ARENA is providing up to AUD 17.8 million to Luminous to establish a Melbourne manufacturing facility for its autonomous solar panel installation LUMI robots designed to streamline utility-scale solar construction. The AUD 39.7 million project is expected to support the manufacture and deployment of about 100 of the robots by 2029. Built ...

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