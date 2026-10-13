High in the Swiss Alps, a PV module may encounter intense irradiation reflected from snow while operating at temperatures well below freezing. Thousands of kilometers south, a module in the North African desert will be confronted with heat, dust, UV exposure and sandstorms. A continent away, in Singapore, installations must endure a combination of heat, persistent humidity, heavy rainfall and biological growth. All three locations can offer attractive conditions for solar generation, but each harbors its own difficulties. This becomes increasingly relevant as more PV is deployed in deserts, high-latitudes ...

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