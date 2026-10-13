Leo International Precision Health AG implements capital increase from company reserves

Planegg / Martinsried, October 13, 2026 - Leo International Precision Health AG ("LIPH", ticker symbol: LEOW), a holding company building a global integrated AI-driven healthcare ecosystem, is implementing the technical steps for the capital increase from company reserves approved by the Annual General Meeting on June 12, 2026. Shareholders will receive 184 additional bonus shares for each existing share, bringing their total holding to 185 shares for every share previously held. The custodian banks will automatically credit the shares to shareholders' securities deposits on October 14, 2026. No action is required by shareholders.

The capital increase became legally effective upon registration in the commercial register on July 28, 2026. Following the conversion of EUR 105,984,000 of the capital reserve, the share capital now amounts to EUR 106,560,000, divided into the same number of no-par-value shares. The Company will receive no new funds. Total equity and shareholders' percentage interests remain unchanged.

Since October 12, 2026, the listed shares have been trading "ex bonus shares" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Purchases from this date do not carry an entitlement to additional shares under this measure. Share prices will be adjusted to reflect the increased number of shares. The resulting lower price per share does not, in itself, reduce the value of a shareholder's holding as the market cap remains unchanged; the actual market price remains subject to market fluctuations. The last trading day before the adjustment was October 9, 2026.

Entitlement to the bonus shares is determined by the eligible shareholding as of October 13, 2026, after the close of trading ("Record Date"). The custodian banks will take into account the settlement of previously executed stock exchange transactions. Delivery and crediting to securities accounts will take place on October 14, 2026. Until the new shares are credited, securities accounts may temporarily show a lower calculated position value.

The new shares will be credited under the respective existing ISIN:

DE0005490601 / WKN 549060: 92,000,000 additional new shares, which will be included in trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

DE000A41YXXX / WKN A41YF2: 13,984,000 additional new, unlisted shares.

All new shares carry dividend rights from January 1, 2026.

Unexecuted stock exchange orders expired at the end of October 9, 2026 and, if required, must be resubmitted with an adjusted number of shares and, where applicable, an adjusted price limit. Shareholders should contact their respective custodian bank with any questions regarding the crediting of shares. Quirin Privatbank AG is coordinating the settlement of the measure.

About Leo International Precision Health AG

Leo International Precision Health AG ("LIPH", ticker symbol: LEOW) is a holding company building a global integrated AI-driven healthcare ecosystem. With a strategic focus on AI-driven precision health assets across Healthcare Services, MedTech, HealthTech and Biotech, LIPH offers investors access to the expanding Asian and global healthcare and life sciences market. By reconfiguring assets, LIPH integrates technology, data, and operations to accelerate medical outcomes and portfolio performance.

For further information, please visit the Company's website.