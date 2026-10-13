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LI

WKN: 549060 | ISIN: DE0005490601 | Ticker-Symbol: LEOW
Xetra
12.10.26 | 17:35
0,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
LEO INTERNATIONAL PRECISION HEALTH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEO INTERNATIONAL PRECISION HEALTH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0500,14008:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2026 08:22 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leo International Precision Health AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Leo International Precision Health AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13. Oct 2026 / 08:15 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name Leo International Precision Health Aktiengesellschaft
Street address Am Klopferspitz 19
Postal code 82152
City Planegg Martinsried
LEI 529900R5095181VD8H48

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural Person

NameBirth date
Hsiao-Hsuan Wang 03.08.1978

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name
SGCI Corporate Finance GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

02.10.2026

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.)% of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.)Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New69.87% 0.00% 69.87% 106,560,000
Previous notification84.20% 0% 84.20% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISINAbsoluteIn %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005490601 70,570,840 3,885,000 66.23% 3.65%
Total74,455,840 69.87%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00%
Voting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Total0 0.00%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00%
Voting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
Total0 0.00%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

3.885.000 Stimmrechte der SGCI Corporate Finance GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, werden dem Meldepflichtigen aufgrund einer Verhaltensabstimmung gemäß § 34 Abs. 2 WpHG wechselseitig zugerechnet.

Date

08.10.2026

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Leo International Precision Health AG
Am Klopferspitz 19
82152 Planegg / Martinsried
Germany
Internet https://www.liphag.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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