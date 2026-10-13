Live demonstrations showcase AI-ready edge gateways, embedded AI assistants, resilient converged connectivity, and software-defined access solutions designed to help service providers deliver next-generation AI experiences from cloud and data center infrastructure to subscriber networks.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), announced today it will showcase how service providers can extend AI experiences from hyperscale data centers to subscriber networks at Network X 2026. Visitors will experience demonstrations featuring Topaz, MaxLinear's AI-ready PON Home Gateway platform, embedded AI-powered network intelligence, resilient converged connectivity, and software-defined access technologies designed to create intelligent, automated, and highly scalable broadband networks.

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Live demonstrations at Network X show how service providers can extend AI experiences from hyperscale data centers to subscriber networks with Topaz, MaxAI 2.0, and intelligent access technologies.

Headlining the demonstrations will be Topaz, MaxLinear's next-generation AI-ready PON Home Gateway platform. Purpose-built for multi-gigabit broadband and future AI-driven services, Topaz is designed to combine high-performance access networking, advanced packet processing, integrated AI/ML acceleration, intelligent power management, advanced security, and low-latency connectivity into a highly integrated edge computing platform.

As operators seek to support AI assistants, AI-enhanced home services, connected devices, and real-time applications, Topaz is designed to enable the network edge to become an active AI execution point rather than simply a connectivity endpoint. By bringing AI intelligence closer to subscribers, Topaz is designed to help reduce latency, improve responsiveness, and support new revenue-generating AI-powered services.

MaxLinear will also demonstrate MaxAI 2.0, showcasing how embedded AI agents running directly on broadband gateways are designed to enhance customer experience and network operations. The demonstration highlights local AI inferencing, autonomous diagnostics, self-healing network capabilities, and natural language interactions that can improve operational efficiency while reducing support costs.

Together with ecosystem partners, MaxLinear will demonstrate how AI-driven automation can transform access networks into intelligent service delivery platforms capable of continuously adapting network policies, subscriber experiences, and resource allocation in real time, especially for multi-tenant buildings.

MaxLinear and RG Nets Inc. will showcase an AI-powered, software-defined access solution for multi-tenant high-density deployments. By combining MaxLinear's connectivity and MaxAI technologies with the RG Nets service delivery platform, the solution is designed to enable intelligent service automation, unified (including both fixed line and cellular) network experiences, and continuous network optimization. Together, the companies are demonstrating how operators and managed service providers can simplify service delivery, improve consumer experiences, and help reduce operational costs.

In collaboration with Bridgecom Semiconductors, MaxLinear will demonstrate a high-availability business gateway that integrates 5G RedCap and wired WAN. The live demonstration highlights intelligent and seamless failover between 5G and wired connections, enabling always-on connectivity for business and enterprise applications.

"The communications industry is entering an era where AI capabilities must extend beyond the data center and into every part of the service delivery network," said Puneet Sethi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Network Infrastructure and Carrier, at MaxLinear. "At Network X, we are demonstrating how Topaz, MaxAI, and our access networking platforms can help operators utilize AI capabilities to address pain points in serving multi-dwelling units and in enterprise deployments."

Attendees are invited to visit MaxLinear at Booth D21 during Network X 2026 to experience live demonstrations and learn how MaxLinear solutions are designed to enable the next generation of connectivity, edge AI, and intelligent access networks.

About Bridgecom Semiconductors

Bridgecom Semiconductors is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in cellular modem chipsets for the non-handset market. Its mid-tier cellular portfolio ranges from LTE Cat.1bis to 5G RedCap, fully compliant with 3GPP standards. The chipsets serve Mid-speed IoT verticals such as smart metering, asset tracking and payment, as well as Cellular PC, Smart Wearables, Automotive Telematics, Mobile Routers Gateways and Edge-AI IoT.

For more information, please visit www.bridgecom-semiconductors.com.

About RG Nets

RG Nets advances internet engineering and network automation through disaggregated, software-defined solutions. Its rXg platform, Open WIFI firmware, DPU firmware and software-defined access networking (SDAN) unify infrastructure control and subscriber services. With nearly two decades of experience and deployments across more than 13,000 sites, RG Nets powers networks for leading telecommunications providers and some of the world's most demanding high-density venues.

For more information, please visit www.rgnets.com.

The information under "About Bridgecom Semiconductors" and "About RG Nets" was provided by those companies. MaxLinear has not independently verified, and is not responsible for, such information.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "designed to," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "will" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to MaxLinear's products and technology and the anticipated functionality, capabilities, performance, commercial availability, benefits and market opportunities of such products and technology, including Topaz, MaxAI 2.0 and MaxLinear's PON gateway; statements regarding MaxLinear's collaborations with RG Nets, Bridgecom Semiconductors and other ecosystem partners and the potential benefits of the solutions demonstrated with them; statements regarding trends in the broadband and networking markets; and statements by MaxLinear's Senior Vice President and General Manager, Network Infrastructure and Carrier. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and our future financial performance and operating results forecasts generally. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting MaxLinear's business, future operating results and financial condition include, without limitation, risks relating to: the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities and the capabilities of MaxLinear's technology, including Topaz, MaxAI 2.0 and MaxLinear's PON gateway; the risk that features and performance shown in demonstrations may not be achieved in commercial products or customer deployments; risks related to MaxLinear's collaborations with third parties, including RG Nets and Bridgecom Semiconductors, including the risk that jointly developed or demonstrated solutions may not be commercialized, adopted by customers or achieve their anticipated benefits; risks that the market for MaxLinear's products may not develop and grow at the rate or scale anticipated, or at all; risks related to the development, use and regulation of artificial intelligence technologies; our terminated merger with Silicon Motion and related arbitration and class action complaint and the risks related to potential payment of damages; the effect of intense and increasing competition; increased tariffs, export controls or imposition of additional trade barriers; impacts of global economic conditions; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; a significant variance in our operating results and impact on volatility in our stock price, and our ability to sustain our current level of revenue, which has previously declined, and/or manage future growth effectively; escalating trade wars, military conflicts and other geopolitical and economic tensions among the countries in which we conduct business; international geopolitical and military conflicts; our ability to obtain or retain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology; the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from major customers; legal proceedings or potential violations of regulations; information technology failures; a decrease in the average selling prices of our products; failure to penetrate new applications and markets; development delays and consolidation trends in our industry; inability to make substantial and productive research and development investments; delays or expenses caused by undetected defects or bugs in our products; substantial quarterly and annual fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; failure to timely develop and introduce new or enhanced products; order and shipment uncertainties and differences between our estimates of customer demand and product mix and our actual results; failure to accurately predict our future revenue and appropriately budget expenses; lengthy and expensive customer qualification processes; customer product plan cancellations; failure to maintain compliance with government regulations; failure to attract and retain qualified personnel; any adverse impact of rising interest rates on us, our customers, and our distributors and related demand; risks related to compliance with privacy, data protection and cybersecurity laws and regulations; risks related to conforming our products to industry standards; risks related to business acquisitions and investments; claims of intellectual property infringement; our ability to protect our intellectual property; security vulnerabilities of our products; use of open source software in our products; failure to manage our relationships with, or negative impacts from, third parties; future decisions relating to our stock repurchase program. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as updated (if applicable) in MaxLinear's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of July 23, 2026, and MaxLinear is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Contacts:

MaxLinear Press Contact:

Debbie Brandenburg

Sr. Marketing Communications Manager

Tel: +1 669.265.6083

dbrandenburg@maxlinear.com