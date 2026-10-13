The Gurobi Summit EMEA returns October 13-14 to showcase why optimization is the AI that drives trusted decisions.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, today unveiled the 2026 Gurobi Decision Intelligence Summit ("Gurobi Summit") EMEA, taking place October 13-14 in Prague.

Following the U.S. version of the event, which took place September 22-23 in Las Vegas, attendees in the EMEA region will gather at the Fantova Budova for two days of innovative use case presentations, in-depth trainings, and expert-led panels. Sessions will highlight how optimization is the most suitable form of AI for delivering actionable, defensible decisions, and how generative AI can break down barriers to entry and help more users apply optimization's full potential.?

This year's presentations will include speakers from ALDI, Dutch Railways, Ryanair Labs, SAP, Skydance, and more. Several of Gurobi's partners will also be present to showcase their solutions and expertise.

In addition, event sponsors Decide Linkroad, LTPlabs, Optano, and ORMAE will have dedicated booths, where attendees can ask questions and speak with their teams about the latest in optimization, AI, and decision intelligence.

Like the Las Vegas event, the EMEA Summit will focus on the theme "Driving Trusted Decisions: Optimization in the Age of AI." Attendees will have the opportunity to choose sessions from specialized business and technical tracks, book one-to-one meetings with Gurobi's optimization experts, and enjoy a special networking reception and dinner.

"Optimization has a unique role to play in the age of AI, providing a reliable foundation for turning complex data into trusted decisions that drive meaningful results," said Duke Perrucci, CEO, Gurobi. "At this year's Gurobi Summit in Prague, we're excited to highlight how generative AI can help bring the power of optimization to more people, while our customers and partners demonstrate the impact optimization is already having across industries."

Learn more about the Gurobi Summit EMEA by visiting the official event page.

About Gurobi

Gurobi is the world's most powerful optimization solver, built to help organizations determine the optimal course of action when faced with complex, real-world decision problems. As an integral AI technology, Gurobi applies mathematical optimization to transform data into reliable, defensible decisions.

Organizations across industries use Gurobi to optimize supply chains, allocate resources, price products, and manage risk-allowing them to act quickly, model complex systems without compromise, and make decisions they can stand behind.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in over 40 industries, including leading organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 (713) 871-9341.

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Contacts:

Sarah Scarlata

Matter Communications?

(617) 8745068

gurobi@matternow.com?