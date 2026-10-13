Poyser built the EMEA team from eight to more than 110 employees and will lead the company's next phase of expansion across the region.

Horizon3 today announced the promotion of Keith Poyser to General Manager, EMEA. Previously Vice President, EMEA, Poyser will oversee the company's next phase of growth and expansion across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. His promotion follows more than 260% regional revenue growth in the last fiscal year and the opening of Horizon3's EMEA headquarters in Amsterdam.

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Keith Poyser promoted to General Manager, EMEA following more than 260% regional revenue growth

Since joining Horizon3 in September 2024, Poyser has recruited experienced talent and established a regional leadership bench, growing the EMEA team from eight to more than 110 employees. He has built a culture of trust, collaboration and accountability to support the company's expanding regional business.

"Keith took an eight-person team and built an EMEA organisation of more than 110 people that delivered over 260% revenue growth in the last fiscal year," said Snehal Antani, CEO and co-founder of Horizon3. "He built the leadership bench alongside it. That matters because we need leaders who can grow the business and give their teams the authority and accountability to keep delivering. Keith has earned this role."

Horizon3's regional expansion brings NodeZero autonomous security testing to more organisations seeking proof of where they are exposed and what attackers could accomplish. NodeZero safely demonstrates exploitable attack paths and verifies that remediation closes them, helping security and IT teams focus their resources on proven risk reduction.

"AI enabled attackers are moving faster, and our customers need to prove their defences can hold up as their environments change," said Poyser. "That means making it routine to find exploitable weaknesses, fix them and verify that the attack paths are closed. We have built an exceptional EMEA team and strong partner relationships to help customers do exactly that. As General Manager, my priority is to extend that reach across the region while keeping customer outcomes at the centre of our growth."

Poyser brings more than 20 years of experience scaling technology businesses, building teams, developing partner ecosystems and leading regional expansion. His career includes leadership roles at SentinelOne, Palo Alto Networks and IBM.

About Horizon3

Horizon3, the AI-Native Proactive Security Company behind NodeZero, shifts the advantage from attackers to defenders by giving organisations the power to fight AI with AI. NodeZero, the World's Best AI Hacker, autonomously tests defences at machine speed, safely uncovers and prioritises exploitable attack paths, instantly verifies fixes, and drives a continuous hack, fix, verify loop. More than 7,000 organisations, including global defence agencies, Fortune 10 enterprises, multinational banks, and major healthcare providers, trust Horizon3 for security they can prove. Horizon3 was recently named the Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Company in North America by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and named one of the Most Innovative companies by Fast Company in 2026. Follow Horizon3 on LinkedIn and X.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Dylan Martinez

press@horizon3.ai