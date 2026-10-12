CME Group Announces Cloud Migration Milestones

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it has completed initial performance testing for CME Globex in the cloud, reaching new milestones in the ongoing migration of its markets, including:

Faster round-trip times for trading.





Ahead-of-schedule construction of the Aurora Cloud Region and co-location facility. The facility, which will host Google Cloud's new, industry-first specialized platform to support trading of CME Group markets, is targeted to be available for client testing in mid-2027, in addition to the Dallas disaster recovery facility that has been open for testing since June 2026.





Livestock market migration to the cloud will take place out of the new Aurora Cloud Region in late 2027. Interim relocation to Dallas is no longer necessary.

"We are very pleased to be making faster than anticipated progress on our transition plans to migrate our markets to the cloud," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "Given the accelerated timeline on our Aurora Cloud Region as well as strong initial performance testing, we will deliver the first cloud-based solution for ultra-low latency trading sooner than expected. We will work to ensure our clients can access both Google Cloud-managed services and co-location capabilities in Aurora in late 2027."

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies , energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of CME Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. Further information on the risks that may affect CME Group's business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in CME Group's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. CME Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE CME Group