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FI

WKN: A403WV | ISIN: FI4000567029 | Ticker-Symbol: FAI0
Tradegate
13.10.26 | 10:32
4,642 Euro
+11,59 % +0,482
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4,6504,67210:39
4,6464,67210:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
52 Leser
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Finnair Plc: Insider information, positive profit warning: Finnair raises its guidance for 2026, and provides preliminary information on the third quarter 2026 results

Finnair Plc Insider information 13 October 2026 at 9.00 a.m. EEST

Finnair raises its guidance for its full-year 2026 revenue and comparable operating result. Air travel demand has continued to be stronger than previously was anticipated, even though the impact of high fuel costs has partly been passed on to ticket prices in the current market. Finnair has also successfully capitalised on market opportunities, and the implementation of the company's strategy has progressed well.

Guidance for year 2026

The company now estimates that revenue will be in the range of 3.5-3.6 billion euros and the comparable operating result in the range of 175-220 million euros for the full year 2026.

In its guidance published in connection with the 2026 half-year financial report on 22 July, the company estimated its revenue to be in the range of 3.4-3.5 billion euros and its comparable operating result to be in the range of 120-190 million euros in 2026.

Preliminary information for the third quarter of 2026: Finnair's interim report for January-September will be published on 27 October 2026. Based on unaudited preliminary information, revenue for the third quarter of 2026 will be approximately 953 (834.9) million euros and comparable operating result will be approximately 84 (50.7) million euros.

Finnair will publish its outlook and guidance for 2027 in connection with the 2026 financial statements bulletin. Although the market has so far remained strong, the high fuel price and the uncertainty related to its development are estimated to make it difficult to increase fuel hedging for 2027 from its current levels. There are also other uncertainties related to the operating environment, such as inflation and interest rates.

Further information:

Sophie Jolly, IR Director, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@finnair.com
Finnair communications, tel. +358 9 818 4020, comms(a)finnair.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media

Finnair is a network airline specialising in passenger and cargo traffic between Asia and Europe. Helsinki's geographical location gives Finnair a competitive advantage, since the fastest connections between many European destinations and Asian megacities fly over Finland. Finnair's vision is to offer its passengers a unique Nordic experience, and its mission is to offer the smoothest, fastest connections in the northern hemisphere via Helsinki and the best network to the world from its home markets. Finnair is the only Nordic network carrier with a 4-star Skytrax ranking and a member of the oneworld alliance. In 2018, Finnair's revenues amounted to EUR 2,835 million and it carried 13.3 million passengers. Finnair Plc's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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