Eltel AB: Previously announced agreement with Vattenfall now signed

As announced on 8 June 2026, Vattenfall Eldistribution has awarded Eltel a contract for the servicing and maintenance of the electricity network in Vattenfall's Roslagen and Uppland areas. With the appeals process now concluded, the agreement was signed today.

The period is four years, with four option years. The initial four-year period amounts to a contract value of approximately EUR 137.5 million and the total contract value, including the option years, amounts to EUR 275 million. The scope and estimated value of the agreement remain unchanged from the previously announced information. The agreement further strengthens Eltel's position as a leading provider of critical infrastructure in Sweden.



The agreement covers maintenance, fault repair, customer-facing services, grid connections, projects and metering in Vattenfall's electricity and communications networks. The assignment covers Vattenfall's Roslagen and Uppland areas, including Uppsala, Solna, Norrtälje, Östhammar, Öregrund, Tierp and the area extending north to Gävle.



"This is a substantial and important agreement, and we are very proud of the confidence Vattenfall Eldistribution has placed in us to maintain critical infrastructure. The assignment is a natural next step in our strategic development and further strengthens our position in the power distribution market. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Vattenfall Eldistribution," says Klas Elmberg, Managing Director of Eltel Sweden.



Work under the agreement will commence in June 2027. Eltel will recruit new employees and establish partnerships with local subcontractors in the region.



Vattenfall Eldistribution is a Swedish electricity distribution company that owns and operates regional and local networks in western, central and northern Sweden. Eltel has an established relationship with Vattenfall Eldistribution, having installed nearly 950,000 smart meters across its electricity networks between 2019 and 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Alexandra Kärnlund, Director, Communications

Phone: +46 70 910 0903, alexandra.karnlund@eltelnetworks.com

About Eltel

Eltel is one of the leading service providers for critical infrastructure in the Nordics. Our 3,800 colleagues across the Nordics, Germany and Lithuania enable the digitalization and electrification of society by providing services and turnkey solutions for high performing communication and power networks and renewable energy. The head office is located in Sweden and Eltel's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2025 the total net sales amounted to EUR 817.8 million. Read more at www.eltelnetworks.com.