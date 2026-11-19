Laje AS has entered into a three-year agreement with Eltel, further strengthening the company's strategic focus on the telecommunications sector.

The agreement covers new assignments and call-offs in Innlandet County, Norway. It also provides an opportunity for Laje AS to undertake individual assignments in Akershus County, although no minimum purchase or execution commitments apply to this part of the agreement.

The estimated annual contract value is NOK 27 million, of which Laje AS is allocated a minimum share of 70%. Based on the estimated annual volume, this represents secured business of approximately NOK 19 million per year, equivalent to approximately NOK 57 million over the three-year contract period.

There is also potential for the scope and value of the agreement to increase during the contract period through the inclusion of additional assignments and services.

The agreement represents an important milestone in Laje AS's continued growth within telecommunications and further strengthens the company's diversified service offering across energy, electrification and telecommunications.

Contact

Anders Kjøll, CFO, Qben Infra AB

E-mail: anders.kjoll@qpower.no