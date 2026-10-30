Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra's subsidiary Laje AS has been selected by Glitre Nett as preferred bidder for the Rollag transformer substation contract

Glitre Nett AS has selected Laje AS as the winning bidder in the tender for the upgrade and expansion of Rollag transformer substation. The contract value is approximately NOK 34.3 million, excluding VAT.

The project comprises a comprehensive upgrade and expansion of Rollag transformer substation in Rollag Municipality, Norway. The scope of work includes, among other things, a new 22 kV building, an upgrade of the 132 kV installation, installation of new protection and control systems and 22 kV switchgear, new auxiliary systems, cabling works, and structural upgrades to the existing control building.

Laje achieved the highest overall score in the tender and was ranked first. The company received the best score on both price and quality, including the highest scores for its solution description and project schedule.

"Rollag transformer substation is a project that aligns very well with Laje's expertise and experience in regional grids and transformer substations. We are particularly pleased to have achieved the highest score on both price and quality. This is an important contract for our continued focus on larger and more complex substation projects," says Anders Granshagen, CEO of Qben Infra.

The award is subject to a customary standstill period. The deadline for any objections is the 9th of November 2026 at 09:00 CET, and the contract is expected to be entered into upon expiry of the standstill period, provided that no objections are raised.

Contact

Anders Kjøll, CFO, Qben Infra AB

E-mail: anders.kjoll@qpower.no

About Us

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies that build, modernize and maintain critical energy infrastructure in the Nordic region. The company focuses on specialized segments with strong structural growth, significant public and private investment, and clear opportunities for consolidation. By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions and synergies within the group, Qben contributes to strengthening and future-proofing the Nordic energy system