Qben Infra AB: Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in Qben Infra AB

At the Extraordinary General Meeting in Qben Infra AB ("Qben Infra" or the "company") held on 28 October 2026, the following resolutions were passed. The resolution was in accordance with the proposal, described in detail in the general meeting documents which are available at the company's website, www.qben.se.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal, to approve the agreement entered into by the Company's wholly wned subsidiary Qben Construction AB to divest all shares in Qben Real Estate Norway AS, including its wholly owned subsidiary Team Bygg AS, to Emercor AS.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Director's resolution on 9 September 2026, to raise a convertible loan through a directed issue of convertibles against payment in cash and by way of set-off.

Contact

Anders Kjøll, CFO, Qben Infra AB

E-mail: anders.kjoll@qpower.no

About Us

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies that build, modernize and maintain critical energy infrastructure in the Nordic region. The company focuses on specialized segments with strong structural growth, significant public and private investment, and clear opportunities for consolidation. By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions and synergies within the group, Qben contributes to strengthening and future-proofing the Nordic energy system