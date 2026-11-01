Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra completes divestment of Qben Real Estate Norway AS

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Qben Infra AB (publ) ("Qben Infra" or the "Company") on 30th of October 2026 regarding the agreement by Qben Construction AB, part of Qben Infra, to sell all shares in Qben Real Estate Norway AS to Emercor AS ("Emercor" or the "Buyer"), a company in the Middelborg Group. Following approval by the extraordinary general meeting of Qben Infra, the share purchase agreement has been signed and the transaction has now been completed.

Approval and completion

As previously announced, the transaction constituted a related-party transaction, as Emercor is closely associated with Kristian Lundkvist, a member of Qben Infra's Board of Directors. The extraordinary general meeting of Qben Infra held on 28th of October 2026 approved the transaction. Following the approval, the parties signed the share purchase agreement, and completion has now taken place.

Transaction terms

The transaction has been completed in accordance with the terms previously announced. The total consideration for the shares is up to NOK 100 million, structured as a conditional performance-based earn-out linked to the net cash proceeds generated by the company's existing project portfolio during the 30 months following completion. Whether the conditions for the earn-out will be met remains uncertain, and no assurance can be given that any earn-out will become payable or, if it does, as to its amount. As part of the transaction, Emercor has assumed the guarantee obligations previously provided by Qben Construction AB and the wider Qben Group in connection with the company's projects.

The divestment represents a further step in Qben Infra's strategic focus on power infrastructure.

"With the completion of this transaction, we have strengthened our balance sheet and reduced our financial commitments, allowing us to focus fully on power infrastructure," says Anders Granshagen, CEO of Qben Infra AB.

Contact

Anders Kjøll, CFO, Qben Infra AB

E-mail: anders.kjoll@qpower.no

About Us

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies that build, modernize and maintain critical energy infrastructure in the Nordic region. The company focuses on specialized segments with strong structural growth, significant public and private investment, and clear opportunities for consolidation. By combining organic growth with strategic acquisitions and synergies within the group, Qben contributes to strengthening and future-proofing the Nordic energy system