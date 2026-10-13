First Camp Group AB: First Camp Group appoints senior LEGO leader as Country Manager for Denmark

First Camp Group continues to strengthen its Group organization with the appointment of Martin Aadal as Country Manager for Denmark, effective 1 December 2026. Aadal will lead the continued development of First Camp's Danish operations, comprising 14 First Camp destinations as well as Jesperhus, which generated approximately DKK 260 million in revenue in 2025 and employs approximately 120 permanent employees and around 510 seasonal employees.

Martin Aadal brings extensive experience from senior leadership roles across the tourism, hospitality and attractions industries. He joins First Camp Group from the LEGO Group, where he has worked with the commercial development of LEGO Discovery Centres internationally. His previous experience also includes several senior management positions within and around LEGOLAND.

The Country Manager role in Denmark is newly established and reflects the Group's continued growth and investment in the Danish market.

"Denmark is an important market for First Camp, where we are both the largest commercial camping chain and, through Jesperhus, have a unique digital presence with characters followed by the vast majority of children in Denmark. We are therefore very pleased that Martin has chosen to join First Camp. He brings a strong combination of commercial expertise, leadership experience and deep knowledge of the Danish tourism and attractions industry," says Johan Söör, CEO of First Camp Group.

First Camp Group's Danish operations currently comprise 14 destinations under the First Camp brand as well as Jesperhus. The two brands have distinct positions and strengths in the Danish tourism market, and the Group will continue to develop both as part of its long-term growth strategy in Denmark.

As Country Manager, Martin Aadal will have overall responsibility for the Danish organisation and play a central role in the continued development of the business across First Camp and Jesperhus. He will also join First Camp's Group Management Team. His priorities will include driving continued growth, further developing the guest experience across the destinations and capturing synergies between the First Camp and Jesperhus brands.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Söör

CEO, First Camp

johan.soor@firstcamp.se

About First Camp

First Camp Group is Northern Europe's leading operator within camping and resorts. The Group comprises 93 destinations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany and Switzerland, operated under the brands First Camp, Leksand Resort, Jesperhus, Apukka Resort, Kronocamping Lidköping, Via Claudia, Camp Ripan, Camping Lodge and Azur Camping. In total, the destinations offer more than 24,000 pitches for caravans and motorhomes, as well as more than 4,000 cabins. Since 2017, First Camp Group has acquired more than 70 destinations and focuses on growth through digitalisation, guest satisfaction and sustainability.

Read more about First Camp Group at corporate.firstcamp.se and find inspiration for your camping holiday at https://firstcamp.se

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